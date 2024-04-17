Inside Valentino’s glamorous new Sloane Street store, inspired by the art of haute couture
The latest in Valentino’s ‘The New Maison’ store concept opens on London’s Sloane Street this week, offering an enveloping marble and carpet-clad space of ‘intimacy and uniqueness’
When Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini spoke to Wallpaper* in 2022 about ‘The New Maison’ – the house’s then-recently introduced fashion store concept, debuting in Jeddah, Madrid, Venice and Shanghai, before larger openings in New York and Paris – he likened the approach to the process of creating an haute couture gown. ‘It’s the obsession with details, care and the intimate relationship with the client – all synonyms of couture that trickle down to the boutiques,’ he said. At the same time, he noted a desire for each Valentino address to feel like home.
‘Maison for me stands for the idea of home, a welcoming place that is associated with intimacy, uniqueness, a client-centric mindset, and inclusivity,’ he said.
’Intimacy and uniqueness’: Inside Valentino Sloane Street
At the time, it was an approach concurrent with the work of Italian creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, whose work was defined by a pursuit of beauty rooted in Roman classicism, epitomised by his colourful, dramatic and craft-intense haute couture collections. Since, Piccioli has exited the house, replaced by former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, who will show his first collection in September 2024.
Prior to that, Valentino marks a new chapter in London this month (April 2024) with the opening of a new Sloane Street store, the latest outpost of ‘The New Maison’ concept. Seeking the feeling of intimacy evoked in the other recent openings and renovations, the store unfolds over four floors, defined by a mood of subtle but enveloping richness: red velvet couches and glimmering mirrored ceilings, ivory and white checkerboard floors in nero and Botticino marbles, and sleek black-marble displays highlighting Valentino’s glamourous array of ready-to-wear and accessories.
Entered through a white-stone neoclassical facade – an echo of the vast New York 645 Madison Avenue Valentino store that opened in November 2023 – shoppers will then enter the main ground floor space, notable for a striking red staircase which leads to the store’s upper levels. Running throughout the store are hits of red, long Valentino’s signature tone, beloved by house founder Valentino Garavani, who exited as creative director in 2008. ‘Red is Valentino’s signature colour and runs throughout; red is not just a colour. It is a non-fading mark, a logo, an iconic element of the brand, a value,’ he said.
Elsewhere, elements of classic Italian design pepper the space. Among them, B&B Italia’s ‘Camaleonda’ sofa by Mario Bellini, created in various colours and fabrications for the space. A fourth floor, meanwhile, is dedicated entirely to private clients, with the red, black and ivory space inspired by louche 1970s interior design. Valentino says this dedication to the individual is inspired by Italian hospitality, with a made-to-order service offering a selection of garments in exclusive iterations.
Valentino, 185-186 Sloane Street, London is open now.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
