Summer games, from pétanque to pool floats, get a fashionable spin

From a luxurious pétanque set to pool floats and playing cards, summer games and toys from the world’s best-known fashion houses

Pétanque set, £1,050, by Hedi Slimane for Celine, as seen in Wallpaper* July 2023
By Jack Moss
published

Whether a stylish Celine pétanque set, colourful Saint Laurent pool inflatables, or wooden ‘throwing pins’ from Dior – one of house founder Christian Dior’s favourite pursuits – discover a luxurious selection of summer games and toys from the world’s best-known brands, ready to amuse all season long. 

Summer games and toys for stylish amusement

Pétanque set by Celine by Hedi Slimane

Pétanque set by Celine by Hedi Slimane

Pétanque is one of France’s most popular summertime pursuits; this version, designed by Hedi Slimane for Celine, comes with distinctive Celine-branded balls and jack (no chance of being mistaken for lesser sets when in competition). Perhaps most appealing, though, is the triangular leather carry bag, crafted from the house’s Triomphe monogram-adorned canvas and calfskin. 

Celine by Hedi Slimane pétanque set, £1,050, available from celine.com and in selected stores. 

Large boat float by Saint Laurent Rive Droite

Large boat float by Saint Laurent Rive Droite

Part of Saint Laurent Rive Droite’s summertime 37.2 collection – which also comprises surfboards, drinks cups, waterproof speakers, towels and more – this colourful inflatable is a stylish adornment to any swimming pool. Available in large or regular sizes and complete with pump, it is perhaps this summer’s most enviable – and unexpected – vacation accessory. 

Saint Laurent Rive Droite large boat float, £1,135, available at saintlaurent.com and in selected stores.

Throwing pins game by Dior Maison

Throwing pins game by Dior Maison

These throwing pins are a celebration of house founder Christian Dior’s love of games, says Dior Maison. Crafted from light wood and adorned with a grey star – Monsieur Dior’s lucky symbol – the pins come with a summery pink-and-grey carry bag, ready for transporting to beach or garden. 

Dior Maison throwing pins game, £900, available from dior.com and in selected stores.

Belharra beach bats by Louis Vuitton

Belharra beach bats by Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton creates an array of toys and games – from monogrammed kites to puzzles and golf sets – though the house’s beach bats are primed for summertime escapes. Crafted from beech wood and adorned with the house monogram, with wave-shape handles (a nod to Belharra, a surf beach near Saint-Jean-de-Luz), the bats come complete with matching ball and carry pouch. 

Louis Vuitton Belharra beach bats, £1,180, available at louisvuitton.com and in selected stores.

Cheval de Fête poker playing cards by Hermès

Cheval de Fête poker playing cards by Hermès

Decorated with the French house’s Cheval de Fête motif – a design by Jan Bajtlik inspired by posters of the Polish School from the 1950s to the 1970s – these colourful poker playing cards will fill summertime evenings (or amuse on unexpected rainy days). Comprising two sets of playing cards, they are delivered in the signature orange Hermès box. 

Hermès Cheval de Fête poker playing cards, £140, available from hermes.com and in selected stores.

Jack Moss
Fashion Features Editor

Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands. 

