Best team colours: Roksanda x Fila collaboration is a Wallpaper* design awards winner

‘An encounter between two very different identities to create a new one, at once unexpected and authentic,’ described London-based label Roksanda of its collaboration with Fila, which was first shown as part of its A/W 2022 presentation at London Fashion Week last February. Backdropped by colourful geometric sculptures by Irish artist Eva Rothschild, the various collaborative pieces saw Roksanda Ilinčić – the label’s namesake founder and creative director – combine her distinctive eye for silhouette and cut with the archetypal logos and technical fabrics long synonymous with the sportswear brand.

Roksanda x Fila: ‘unexpected and authentic’

Roksanda x Fila, first shown as part of Roksanda’s A/W 2022 collection in London (Image credit: Courtesy of Fila)

The result was a series of bold voluminous forms, from duvet-like jackets and asymmetric quilted ponchos which enveloped the body, to layered looks which appeared as if formed from deconstructed technical anoraks and jackets (Ilinčić previously noted she hopes her designs ‘provide a sense of shelter and refuge to their wearer’). A typically vivid palette – Ilinčić is also known for an expansive use of colour, which aligns with her longtime links with the contemporary art world – illuminated the pieces in fluorescent shades of pink and orange, reminiscent of vintage sportswear.

‘Growing up in Serbia, I cherish personal memories of how much we all loved Fila pieces coming from Italy,’ she said of the satisfyingly offbeat union at the time. ‘This collection allowed me to give a new point of view on such a beloved heritage: one that merges my shapes and colours with a sense of performance and the outdoors. The soft, enveloping message is perfectly timely.’

