Jamie Bell, Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin join the Miu Miu runway

Miu Miu might have shifted its show forward by two days – the Italian house usually presents on the final Tuesday of Paris Fashion Week – but its S/S 2027 show this afternoon (4 October 2026) continued a longstanding tradition of drafting famous faces to walk the Palais d’Iéna runway, following previous cameos from the likes of Gillian Anderson, Troye Sivan and Willem Dafoe.

For S/S 2027, the show featured well-known faces with connections to the world of dance, starting with Jamie Bell, whose break-out role in Billy Elliot (2000), saw him play an aspiring dancer growing up in County Durham amidst the hardships of the miner’s strikes of the 1980s. Hortense de Gromard, actress and Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique et de Danse de Paris-trained ballerina appeared, as did Ella Bleu Travolta, daughter of Saturday Night Fever (1977) star and triple-threat John Travolta.

(Image credit: Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

The pour le sport mood was emphasised by the runway itself – a purple floor painted with thick white lines in the style of a sports-court, with bleacher seating – and by the collection, which included garments such as rash vests, details like shoe-lacing used as fastenings, as well as the fifth edition of Miu Miu’s collaboration with New Balance, this time in the form of a reconstruction of the RC150 racing sneaker.

‘The concept of mixing elements of sports with sophistication is something that has always influenced my work,’ said Miuccia Prada. ‘But I have never been so precise, or taken it so far.’

(Image credit: Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

Styled in unexpected combinations alongside embellished bras, silk bow tops, cocktail dresses, denim and unfussy leather, Mrs Prada was considering pieces ‘that comprise normal everyday dress today … laid alongside one another in intentional and nonconformist dialogues, exploring a form of friction and tension.’ There was also a collaboration with Wrangler, which saw cross-lacing details appear on American denim brand’s signature slim-legged ‘cowboy-cut’ jeans.

Other cast members included British actors Noah Jupe and Olivia Colman, models Gigi Hadid and Liu Wen, American multimedia artist Bunny Rogers, actress and singer Chandler Kinney, and Miu Miu fragrance ambassador Emma Corrin, who previously closed the brand’s A/W 2023 show.

(Image credit: Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

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