Malin + Goetz cannabis candle celebrates the beauty brand’s roots, as latest store opens in Moynihan Train Hall, NYC
Malin + Goetz, the independent beauty brand and Wallpaper* USA 300 alumnus, is embracing new store openings and a cannabis candle collaboration with Brain Dead
There’s no denying the impact of independent beauty brand and Wallpaper* USA 300 alumnus Malin + Goetz. Its modern apothecary-style product collection has seen it flourish since its founding in 2004, and the brand continues to grow, most recently with a newly opened store in New York City’s renovated Moynihan Train Hall, and a cannabis luxury candle collaboration with art collective Brain Dead.
Malin + Goetz at Moynihan Train Hall
Designed by architect Andy Bernheimer, Malin + Goetz’s temporary space at Moynihan Train Hall transforms an intimate footprint within the busy transport hub into an on-the-go destination for travellers and commuters. Featuring many of the brand’s minimalist and straightforward principles, the store is a crisp breath of calm, filled with a curated collection of products intended for a specific audience.
‘Our new Moynihan Train Hall location is a first for the brand in many ways. In addition to design innovation, this is the first apothecary that doesn't offer a full collection of products. Instead, we curated an assortment of global best-sellers that caters specifically to the traveller and commuter audience,’ says the brand’s CEO Brad Horowitz. ‘This emphasis on essentials and travel must-haves echoes our commitment to travellers that takes root in our global amenities programme, spanning hundreds of hotel and airline partners worldwide.’
This space joins over 30 other pop-up and long-term Malin + Goetz stores around the world, including recent openings on Chestnut Street in San Francisco in January 2023 and in London’s St Pancras in June 2023.
Two more locations in London are set to arrive this year, in Battersea and Borough Yards, while in the US, outposts in Silverlake and on Abbott Kinney in Los Angeles, as well a new space on Madison Avenue in New York City are all slated for later in the year.
Malin + Goetz x Brain Dead cannabis candle
Despite the wave of expansion, Malin + Goetz stays true to its founding spirit and essence. To celebrate the 16th birthday of its cannabis scent – created in 2007 to evoke co-founder Matthew Malin’s time in Amsterdam during the 1970s – the label has teamed up with Brain Dead, a creative collective of artists who share a commitment to design, art and culture with a city state of mind, on a limited-edition, bright green candle.
Coupled with heady illustrations (and a companion perfume oil to boot), the melange of bergamot, black pepper, cannabis, magnolia, patchouli and sandalwood brings to mind lazy afternoons listening to a favourite record while basking in a lingering (and THC-free) haze.
Limited-edition candle, £55; limited-edition perfume oil, £32
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
