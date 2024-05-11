Inside John Lobb’s sumptuous new Kyoto store, housed in a traditional wooden ‘machiya’
John Lobb’s inviting new Teruhiro Yanagihara-designed Kyoto store is introduced with a series of images starring lauded Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda
Kyoto’s rich heritage of craft and making has proven a seductive proposition for international brands in recent months; Le Labo recently opened a Kyoto store dedicated to ’slow perfumery’, while Italian leathergoods brand Valextra has taken over a former teahouse on Hanami-koji Street, combining historic architecture with icons of midcentury Italian design. Meanwhile, Bangkok-based hotel chain Six Senses revealed a breathtaking Kyoto property, its debut in Japan, last month (April 2024) in the Higashiyama district.
Inside John Lobb’s Kyoto store
Joining the line-up this month is the latest store from historic British shoemaker John Lobb, which has recently been refreshing its physical retail offering with a series of sleek new international addresses. These include the opening of a store at 700 Madison Avenue in New York, created alongside French architecture studio Ciguë, following new outposts in Paris and Los Angeles. Kyoto marks the latest expansion, and sees the brand continue a trend of architecturally astute, aesthetically unique stores, choosing one of the city’s traditional wooden ’machiya’ houses for the outpost.
Citing the popularity of John Lobb in the locale – Japan continues to be a large market for the shoemaker, which has been present in the country for over two decades – the store marks its seventh Japanese location. The new Kyoto store is masterminded by architect Teruhiro Yanagihara, whose eponymous studio is based between France and Japan; here, he combines a mood of Japanese minimalism with the midcentury codes that have defined John Lobb’s other recent openings. Entering through a John Lobb-branded version of the ’noren’ curtain, shoppers are greeted with a sleek interior with floating shelving, curving furniture, and traditional pillars that divide the space. A cabinet of curiosities, meanwhile, displays John Lobb’s various soles and lasts.
The opening also comes with a cultural component: a photographic series featuring the lauded Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, whose 2023 film, Monster, was released to international acclaim (and a slew of nominations, including a win for Best Screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival). The latest chapter of ‘Lobb Stories’ – which sees the brand ’take a walk’ with talent from around the world – Kore-eda wanders the ancient streets of Kyoto wearing John Lobb’s ‘William’ shoes, the house’s signature monk-strap design. ’With each step, he seemed to confirm the sensation of the old cobblestones beneath his soles,’ says the brand.
John Lobb Kyoto, 256 Umemotocho, 3 chome, Higashiiru Yamatooji Shinmonzendori, Higashiyamaku, Kyoto, 605-0064. Open now.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
17 Designers reinvent the humble walking stick
‘Walking Sticks & Canes’ showcased designer Keiji Takeuchi and his friends’ interpretations of the object, starting from the question: 'how can we change a stigma into a purposeful product that makes you want to go outside and walk with your friends again?’
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Still got it: Marbella Club celebrates 70 years of uninhibited glamour
Marbella Club announces a summertime of parties, retreats and collaborations to celebrate its platinum anniversary
By Tianna Williams Published
-
In new movie ‘La Chimera’, Josh O’Connor’s suit tells a story of its own
As Alice Rohrwacher’s magical Cannes-approved ‘La Chimera’ hits cinemas today (10 May 2024), costume designer Loredana Buscemi unpacks the archaeological tale’s wardrobe – including Josh O’Connor’s storytelling suiting
By Zoe Whitfield Published
-
‘Sensuous physicality’: Issey Miyake reveals barefoot sneaker collaboration with New Balance
The Issey Miyake x New Balance MT10O is based on minimalist running sneakers from the 2010s, designed to replicate the feeling of running barefoot
By Jack Moss Published
-
These gravity-defying Santoni heels are a sculptural wonder
A closer look at Santoni’s Victoria pumps, which are defined by the architectural rigour of their gently slanted heels – an ode to the heritage footwear brand’s roots in Le Marche, Italy
By Jack Moss Published
-
Le Labo’s Kyoto flagship blends wabi-sabi with the art of slow perfumery
Le Labo has a new flagship in Kyoto’s Shimokorikicho, Nakagyo-ku neighbourhood, a celebration of Japanese heritage and craftsmanship
By Kelsey Mulvey Published
-
Kiko Kostadinov’s Tokyo outpost is a fashion store like no other
Bulgaria-born designer Kiko Kostadinov tells Wallpaper* why he chose Tokyo to open his first store, which sets to ‘pervert the traditional mould’ and features collaborations with artists such as Ryan Trecartin
By Orla Brennan Published
-
Ya-man’s Tokyo store is ‘an immersive, almost psychedelic experience’
Ya-man, the Japanese beauty brand known for its tech-focused devices and gadgets, opens an otherworldly HQ in Ginza, Tokyo
By Daven Wu Published
-
Year in review: top 10 beauty and grooming features of 2023, selected by Wallpaper’s Hannah Tindle
Our top 10 beauty and grooming features of 2023 span from Prada’s make-up debut to Japanese hair styling and the secrets of Björk’s nail artist
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Inside John Lobb’s timelessly elegant New York flagship, a trove for shoe lovers
John Lobb opens its 700 Madison Avenue store, a walnut wood-clad space filled with sophisticated footwear for any occasion or terrain
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Unconventional men’s tailoring to make an impression this winter
This winter’s men’s tailoring is defined by razor-sharp reinterpretations of classic silhouettes, designed to make you stand out over a celebratory season ahead
By Jack Moss Published