Le Labo’s Kyoto flagship blends wabi-sabi with the art of slow perfumery

Le Labo might be self-described as ‘born in Grasse, France, but raised in New York City’. But the boutique perfume brand has never shied away from a global presence. Founded by Fabrice Penot and Eddie Roschi in 2006, Le Lebo sources ingredients from all corners of the world and has built an array of storefronts in Copenhagen, Australia, and Germany, among other countries. Now, Le Labo has a new flagship outpost in Kyoto, Japan, aptly named Kyoto Machiya Lab.

For Deborah Royer, the global brand president and creative director of Le Labo, Japanese culture is inherent in its DNA. ‘I have such a deep respect for this country’s intrinsic kindness, overwhelming beauty, and unending well of inspiration,’ she says. ‘This same appreciation and love for Japan have been part of Le Labo since our founding, considering it a living embodiment of our deepest values of preserving artisanship, creating with intention, and honouring the nuanced beauty of what’s impermanent, incomplete, and unrushed.’

Le Labo Kyoto Machiya Lab (Image credit: Courtesy of Le Labo)

Le Labo Kyoto Machiya Lab draws upon the principles of wabi-sabi

Nestled in the Shimokorikicho, Nakagyo-ku neighbourhood, and housed in a traditional Japanese wooden townhouse (or machiya) dating back to 1879, the flagship was meticulously preserved to create a destination that appeals to all of the senses. ‘[It] embraces the history, beauty, and uniqueness of the existing space while epitomising everything Le Labo stands for, capturing the nuanced subtleties of our story and highest values in one intentional setting,’ Royer shares.

Though Kyoto Machiya Lab marks the 13th Le Labo lab in Japan, with its first Kyoto location opening inside the Ace Hotel in 2020, Royer shares that the company took its time to find the perfect location for this flagship. ‘When we discovered this beautiful space, we embarked on a journey to restore it to its original splendour while ushering it into a new chapter as a sanctuary for the senses through our craft of slow perfumery,’ she says.

Le Labo Kyoto Machiya Lab (Image credit: Courtesy of Le Labo)

The new location, which once served as a family-owned sake brewery, spans across two levels and was meticulously designed to honour Japanese heritage and craftsmanship. Not only did Le Labo work with centuries-old materials and local artisans, but the brand also eschewed its signature distressed steel elements to create its first wooden fragrance lab booth with reclaimed Japanese materials.

‘As eternal students of wabi-sabi, we’re continually guided by the soulful beauty that comes from moving slowly, quieting the noise, accepting what is and allowing space for the unexpected,’ Royer adds. ‘This intent directs us and shapes the feeling we seek to share through our craft of slow perfumery.’

Le Labo Kyoto Machiya Lab (Image credit: Courtesy of Le Labo)

Inside the space, head upstairs to find two traditional tatami rooms: one with a fragrance organ that displays hundreds of essential oils, while the other acts as an open atelier for local artisans and craftspeople alike. (The flagship’s first featured artisan was master calligrapher Manabu Kamo, who created a series of works for the lab with Kurotani Washi, traditional hand-made paper from the Kurotani region.)

The celebration of Japanese heritage and craftsmanship extends to the outdoor garden, a tranquil oasis peppered with restored statues and plants native to the area. Additionally, guests can enjoy coffee, tea, and vegan pastries at the store’s small café, the brand’s third outpost outside of its New York and Shanghai locations. A careful mix of slow perfumery and slow living, the flagship invites visitors to stop, stay awhile, and smell the Rose 31.

Le Labo Kyoto Machiya Lab is open now located at 604-8016 Kyoto, Nakagyo Ward, Shimokorikicho, 2-206. Opening hours 10am to 7pm.

lelebofragrances.com