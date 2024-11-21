Tranquil and secluded, Lemaire’s new Tokyo flagship exudes a sense of home

When the location for French fashion brand Lemaire’s first Tokyo flagship became available in the unassuming backstreets of Ebisu, neighbouring central Shibuya, it was an instant match. Tranquil and serene, the site boasted a modest and sophisticated atmosphere as a formerly lived-in 1960s Japanese house and garden. With just the right timing, the private residence had only recently become vacant.

Now as ‘Lemaire Tokyo’, the entire two-storey home has been transformed into a gently immersive retail experience filled with crafts, books and collectable art within segmented rooms dedicated to menswear, accessories and a carpeted tatami room for womenswear.

‘We devoted considerable time and care to finding just the right place in Tokyo,’ says Lemaire co-artistic director Sarah-Linh Tran. ‘We chose Ebisu, a quiet neighbourhood, to create a space that feels intimate and intentional, a step away from the rush of a bustling city. We were drawn to this former private residence for the way its domestic atmosphere highlights how our pieces naturally integrate into the genuine rhythms of daily life.’

The 170 sq m boutique is softly interwoven into the local fabric of the neighbourhood. The house’s key original features were retained, such as the entrance’s definitive brown glazed ceramic wall tiles and the rear private garden with traditional landscaping. Aged pine trees, stone lanterns and soft moss provide a welcome respite and scenic view.

Inside, a warm and inviting atmosphere ensues. Akin to its vernacular – a private home – Lemaire appointed local architect Yuichi Hashimura to craft the sophisticated, modern interior, retaining key traditional Japanese design elements. Shikkui plaster walls, shoji sliding paper screen doors and sudare bamboo blinds marry Lemaire’s signature elements such as the iconic Freud’s couch reproduced with vintage kilim rugs alongside European design pieces.

The brand’s identifiable abaca rug carpeting – found also in its Paris and Seoul flagships – covers the entire upper-level flooring. Sculptural objects, books, and folk crafts are thoughtfully interspersed among garments, shoes, and accessories. Founder and co-artistic director Christophe Lemaire says he ‘envisions Ebisu as a place for conversation – a venue where art, design, and the collections converge. Our longstanding collaboration with Out of Museum goes on with an array of folk objects, hand-selected by its founder and our friend Makoto Kobayashi and not bound by existing trends. We welcome artists whose ideas and work we find passionate and appealing.’

Japan has always been a key inspiration for the brand’s designers. ‘From its emphasis on natural materials to its deep respect for craftsmanship, Japan’s aesthetics continually permeate our daily lives, planting seeds in our minds and subtly weaving into our creative process, sometimes through serendipity,’ the pair add. ‘The qualities found in Japanese garments resonate strongly with our approach to clothing – understated yet deliberate, practical yet poetic.’

Lemaire Tokyo, 3-21-1 Ebisu, Shibuya-Ku, Tokyo, Japan.

lemaire.fr