Tranquil and secluded, Lemaire’s new Tokyo flagship exudes a sense of home
In Tokyo’s Ebisu neighbourhood, Lemaire’s tranquil new store sees the French brand take over a former 1960s home. Co-artistic directors Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran tell Wallpaper* more
When the location for French fashion brand Lemaire’s first Tokyo flagship became available in the unassuming backstreets of Ebisu, neighbouring central Shibuya, it was an instant match. Tranquil and serene, the site boasted a modest and sophisticated atmosphere as a formerly lived-in 1960s Japanese house and garden. With just the right timing, the private residence had only recently become vacant.
Now as ‘Lemaire Tokyo’, the entire two-storey home has been transformed into a gently immersive retail experience filled with crafts, books and collectable art within segmented rooms dedicated to menswear, accessories and a carpeted tatami room for womenswear.
Step inside Lemaire’s serene new Tokyo flagship
‘We devoted considerable time and care to finding just the right place in Tokyo,’ says Lemaire co-artistic director Sarah-Linh Tran. ‘We chose Ebisu, a quiet neighbourhood, to create a space that feels intimate and intentional, a step away from the rush of a bustling city. We were drawn to this former private residence for the way its domestic atmosphere highlights how our pieces naturally integrate into the genuine rhythms of daily life.’
The 170 sq m boutique is softly interwoven into the local fabric of the neighbourhood. The house’s key original features were retained, such as the entrance’s definitive brown glazed ceramic wall tiles and the rear private garden with traditional landscaping. Aged pine trees, stone lanterns and soft moss provide a welcome respite and scenic view.
Inside, a warm and inviting atmosphere ensues. Akin to its vernacular – a private home – Lemaire appointed local architect Yuichi Hashimura to craft the sophisticated, modern interior, retaining key traditional Japanese design elements. Shikkui plaster walls, shoji sliding paper screen doors and sudare bamboo blinds marry Lemaire’s signature elements such as the iconic Freud’s couch reproduced with vintage kilim rugs alongside European design pieces.
The brand’s identifiable abaca rug carpeting – found also in its Paris and Seoul flagships – covers the entire upper-level flooring. Sculptural objects, books, and folk crafts are thoughtfully interspersed among garments, shoes, and accessories. Founder and co-artistic director Christophe Lemaire says he ‘envisions Ebisu as a place for conversation – a venue where art, design, and the collections converge. Our longstanding collaboration with Out of Museum goes on with an array of folk objects, hand-selected by its founder and our friend Makoto Kobayashi and not bound by existing trends. We welcome artists whose ideas and work we find passionate and appealing.’
Japan has always been a key inspiration for the brand’s designers. ‘From its emphasis on natural materials to its deep respect for craftsmanship, Japan’s aesthetics continually permeate our daily lives, planting seeds in our minds and subtly weaving into our creative process, sometimes through serendipity,’ the pair add. ‘The qualities found in Japanese garments resonate strongly with our approach to clothing – understated yet deliberate, practical yet poetic.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Lemaire Tokyo, 3-21-1 Ebisu, Shibuya-Ku, Tokyo, Japan.
-
‘I wanted to create a sanctuary’ – discover a nature-conscious take on Balinese architecture
Umah Tsuki by Colvin Haven is an idyllic Balinese family home rooted in the island's crafts culture
By Natasha Levy Published
-
‘Concrete Dreams’: rethinking Newcastle’s brutalist past
A new project and exhibition at the Farrell Centre in Newcastle revisits the radical urban ideas that changed Tyneside in the 1960s and 1970s
By Smilian Cibic Published
-
Mexican designers show their metal at Gallery Collectional, Dubai
‘Unearthing’ at Dubai’s Gallery Collectional sees Ewe Studio designers Manu Bañó and Héctor Esrawe celebrate Mexican craftsmanship with contemporary forms
By Rebecca Anne Proctor Published
-
Discothèque perfumes evoke the scent of Tokyo in the year 2000
As Discothèque gets ready to launch its first perfume collection, Mary Cleary catches up with the brand’s founders
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Le Sel d’Issey: the sacred ‘energy of salt’ inspires Issey Miyake’s new fragrance for men
As Issey Miyake’s Le Sel d’Issey launched in Tokyo this week, we spoke with Tokujin Yoshioka about his ‘radiant’ bottle design and the scent's sacred and salty inspiration
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
In Tokyo, Gucci drafts local artisans to reimagine the Bamboo 1947 bag
Gucci’s ‘Then and Now’ exhibition in Tokyo celebrates 60 years of the Italian house’s presence in Japan. Here, local artisans tell Wallpaper* the story behind their contribution
By Jack Moss Published
-
‘Expression, sexuality and individualism’: Diesel exhibition is a trip into the homoerotic world of Tom of Finland
In Tokyo’s Shibuya district, fashion label Diesel hosts an exhibition celebrating queer artist Tom of Finland, including a VR trip to ‘Tom House’ in Los Angeles and a capsule collection adorned with erotic illustrations
By Jack Moss Published
-
In Kyoto, COS celebrates the ancient art of shibori dyeing with a colour-soaked collection
‘We can’t take this type of craft for granted anymore,’ says COS design director Karin Gustafsson, who worked with Kyoto shibori artisan Kazuki Tabata on the airy summer collection. Wallpaper* heads to Japan’s former capital to find out more
By Jack Moss Published
-
Inside John Lobb’s sumptuous new Kyoto store, housed in a traditional wooden ‘machiya’
John Lobb’s inviting new Teruhiro Yanagihara-designed Kyoto store is introduced with a series of images starring lauded Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda
By Jack Moss Published
-
Le Labo’s Kyoto flagship blends wabi-sabi with the art of slow perfumery
Le Labo has a new flagship in Kyoto’s Shimokorikicho, Nakagyo-ku neighbourhood, a celebration of Japanese heritage and craftsmanship
By Kelsey Mulvey Published
-
Utilitarian men’s fashion that will elevate your everyday
From Prada to Margaret Howell, utilitarian and workwear-inspired men’s fashion gets an upgrade for S/S 2024
By Jack Moss Published