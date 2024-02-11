Ya-man’s Tokyo store is ‘an immersive, almost psychedelic experience’
Ya-man, the Japanese beauty brand known for its tech-focused devices and gadgets, opens an otherworldly HQ in Ginza, Tokyo
It’s safe to say that in Japan – more than in any other part of Asia except, perhaps, South Korea – skincare is serious business. So much so that brand loyalty for the average consumer is measured in decades, if not generations. Not that the big guns just sit back, resting on their laurels and rolling out the occasional new serum and repackaging exercise. Rather, they might, like Ya-man – a beauty brand that debuted back in 1978 with hi-tech unisex face and body tools and an equally coveted skincare range – quietly unveil a stunning new look.
By any yardstick, the freshly minted 450 sq m flagship store in Ginza’s buzzy Chuo-dori Avenue is a smartly conceived salvo aimed squarely at the cashed-up millennial demographic with a penchant for beautiful design, unique (read, Instagrammable) retail experience, and sharply curated merchandise. That the two-storey store succeeds as well as it does on all three metrics owes much to the design of I In, the Tokyo-based studio deftly fusing elements of Ya-man’s products to create an immersive, almost psychedelic experience.
Inside Ya-man’s Tokyo store (with a nod to Star Trek)
The brief required, among other things, an eye-catching street frontage, a tall order in a neighbourhood bristling with so many luxury tentpole brands, including Shiseido, which looms across the street. The solution was a futuristic, in-the-round glass column in the ground floor lobby, where the back wall, lined with shifting floor-to-ceiling LED and corona lights, brings to mind the Star Trek’s transporter room on the Enterprise.
Designed as a kaleidoscopic nod to the LED technology central to much of Ya-man’s products, this dramatic light column (in morphing hues of red, orange, yellow, green and blue) forms the core of the store, say I In’s principals, Yohei Terui and Hiromu Yuyama. ‘The impression that you’re literally bathing in light is amplified by the fact that the light is diffused in multiple directions through a screen of glass that is designed specifically to subliminally resemble human skin cells.’
Behind and flanking the column in neat, back-lit rows are arrayed Ya-man’s hero products – elegantly sleek hand-held devices embedded with translucent LED nodes to treat just about every part of the face, hair and body, alongside regimented rows of creams and lotions. Edged with gold panels, the display shelves, say Terui and Yuyama, are individually lit in subdued light ‘where the interplay of light and dark create both a rhythm and the impression that the products are floating’.
The sensation of otherworldliness is carried through up to the second floor. Dubbed rather prosaically, the ‘Face Lift Gym’, the experience is luxuriously soigné as it morphs from the pulsing party vibe of downstairs to a more earthly, visually calmer mood of natural light. A series of creamy-hued semi-circular pods are lined in blonde timber, their silhouettes reflected in circles of light floating above each pod. Here, customers submit faces and tresses to the full range of Ya-man devices and products, whilst reclusive VIPs are whisked off to the back into a capacious suite swathed in white linen and walls, and gold accented furniture.
‘This is a store that fuses luxury with technology,’ say Terui and Yuyama, an altogether natural progression given their studio’s already proven track record in working with blue-chip brands, not least their design for Cartier’s Japanese HQ, Pokemon, and Shiseido. Up next for the busy duo is a waterfront concept house in Kamakura, which they believe will reinvent the way Japanese brands approach lifestyle, design and fashion.
The Ya-man flagship store is located at 8-9-1, Ginza, Chuo 104-0061 Tokyo Prefecture.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Daven Wu is the Singapore Editor at Wallpaper*. A former corporate lawyer, he has been covering Singapore and the neighbouring South-East Asian region since 1999, writing extensively about architecture, design, and travel for both the magazine and website. He is also the City Editor for the Phaidon Wallpaper* City Guide to Singapore.
-
Azabu Hills Residence by Karimoku Case is defined by peaceful interiors and Japanese design
Karimoku Case reveals Azabu Hills Residence, the lifestyle brands tenth project, a minimal modern home that is a serene escape from city living
By Tianna Williams Published
-
New Dior Chiffre Rouge watches embrace modernity in the details
The latest Dior Chiffre Rouge watch collection nods to models released 20 years ago, but brings modern detailing to the minimalist design
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Ena de Silva House by Geoffrey Bawa is a remarkable preservation story
How Sri Lankan architect Geoffrey Bawa’s landmark Ena de Silva House was transported brick by brick to a new location, in a remarkable preservation effort
By Daven Wu Published
-
Year in review: top 10 beauty and grooming features of 2023, selected by Wallpaper’s Hannah Tindle
Our top 10 beauty and grooming features of 2023 span from Prada’s make-up debut to Japanese hair styling and the secrets of Björk’s nail artist
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Inside hair artist Tomihiro Kono’s studio in Tokyo
Japanese hair artist and wigmaker Tomihiro Kono – who has worked with Junya Watanabe, Comme des Garçons, and Björk – invites us into his Tokyo studio
By Makoto Kikuchi Published
-
Japanese hair art: Yumeko Yume’s retro Osaka salon
An Osaka salon is the next stop in this photographic odyssey, exploring vibrant and varied Japanese hair art
By Makoto Kikuchi Published
-
Tokujin Yoshioka on his new light-filled store for Issey Miyake in Ginza, Tokyo
Titled ‘Issey Miyake Ginza / 442’ the new store is summed up by ‘light, future and sustainability’, says Tokujin Yoshioka. Here, he takes Wallpaper* inside the new four-storey Ginza outpost
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Remote Japanese concept store celebrates the future of craft
Les Six, a new concept store in South Japan, sells crafted wares for a new world
By Minako Norimatsu Last updated
-
Nanamica’s NYC store nods to a Japanese beach house
Japanese menswear brand Nanamica has collaborated with New York-based architect Taichi Kuma on its Soho boutique
By Pei-Ru Keh Last updated
-
Margaret Howell's new film is a tribute to Japanese culture
Affinities – 50 Years of Design marks the 50th anniversary of the Margaret Howell clothing brand
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Architect Jun Aoki designs fabric-like façade for Loro Piana's new Tokyo flagship
The storied Italian brand makes a subtle architectural statement with its new Tokyo outpost
By Elly Parsons Last updated