These gravity-defying Santoni heels are a sculptural wonder
A closer look at Santoni’s Victoria pumps, which are defined by the architectural rigour of their gently slanted heels – an ode to the heritage footwear brand’s roots in Le Marche, Italy
These gravity-defying pumps by Santoni are defined by their architectural rigour: the near-impossible slant of its sculpted heel gives the effect that the wearer is in constant forward motion, while a V-cut silhouette – narrowing to a knife-point at the toe – is designed to carve and elongate the ankle.
Held in place with the slimmest of straps – the buckle delicately etched with the ‘Santoni’ emblem – they are nonetheless engineered with the same ergonomic precision that the Italian shoemaker is built on. Founded in 1975 by Andrea and Rosa Santoni in the Marche region of Italy – a locale synonymous with shoemaking for over a century – Santoni now employs over 700 artisans, each working by hand to create the house’s growing library of men’s and women’s shoes.
Indeed, the brand’s S/S 2024 collection – first shown during Milan Fashion Week S/S 2024 last September – looked towards the Marche region, and its dramatic natural landscapes, for inspiration (a journey through ‘the motherland of the brand’, described Santoni). Spanning the undulating peaks of the Apennines, rolling hills, vineyards and olive groves, as well as the azure-blue Adriatic sea, ‘sensual and sinuous’ footwear was imagined in shades of delicate purple (inspired by the Malva flower), aquamarine, burnt shades of brown and ‘puro’ white.
A version of this article appears in the May 2024 Milan Preview Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Discover Santoni’s S/S 2024 collection at santonishoes.com.
Fashion by Kris Bergfeldt.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Le Labo’s Kyoto flagship blends wabi-sabi with the art of slow perfumery
Le Labo has a new flagship in Kyoto’s Shimokorikicho, Nakagyo-ku neighbourhood, a celebration of Japanese heritage and craftsmanship
By Kelsey Mulvey Published
-
Venice Architecture Biennale 2025: a glimpse of what’s to come
Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 and its curator Carlo Ratti reveal the theme, 'Intelligens', and first glimpses into what’s to come at the festival's launch next spring
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Henraux's texturized objects highlight the beauty and functionality of marble
Marble specialist Henraux presented a series of products and materials which unite nature, craftsmanship, architecture, and design
By Maria Cristina Didero Published
-
Unconventional men’s tailoring to make an impression this winter
This winter’s men’s tailoring is defined by razor-sharp reinterpretations of classic silhouettes, designed to make you stand out over a celebratory season ahead
By Jack Moss Published
-
John Lobb’s ‘Cannon’ sneakers are an exercise in minimal design
John Lobb’s sleek ‘Cannon’ sneakers continue the British heritage shoemaker’s foray into sportier terrain – crafted with all the precision of its classic styles
By Jack Moss Published
-
These innovative Dior shoes bridge past, present and future
Inspired by an ornate Dior pump from 1962, Maria Grazia Chiuri’s just-released ‘62-22’ shoes give the classic design a futuristic update. Watch how they are made in this special short film
By Jack Moss Last updated
-
Superga’s ‘Artifact’ collection celebrates over 100 years of craft
Designed by Teppei Sugaya, the ‘Artifact’ collection by Superga explores the Italian shoe brand’s historic archive, with each launch arriving with a film celebrating artisans and hand-craft around the world
By Martha Elliott Last updated
-
Givenchy’s TK-360 ‘single-knit’ sneaker provides a contemporary approach to savoir-faire
Photographed on a sculptural artwork by British artist Ewan Macfarlane, the TK-360 sneaker by Matthew M Williams encapsulates the designer’s contemporary approach to Givenchy’s historic association with savoir-faire and craft
By Jack Moss Last updated
-
Loewe’s ‘readymade’ heels give outfits a Surrealist flourish
The head of a rose, a bar of soap, a candle dripping with wax – Loewe’s surreal heels see creative director Jonathan Anderson draw inspiration from artist Man Ray’s ‘readymades’
By Laura Hawkins Last updated
-
Eco footwear pioneer Allbirds launches apparel line
The San Francisco-based sustainable shoe brand launches its first clothing collection, crafted using TrinoXO
By Laura Hawkins Last updated
-
These Koio sneakers boast mini Bradley Duncan sculptures
Disruptive unisex sneaker label Koio cuts a strong figure with artist collaborator Bradley Duncan
By Pei-Ru Keh Last updated