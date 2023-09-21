Milan Fashion Week S/S 2024: Fendi to No. 21

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Milan Fashion Week S/S 2024 arrives in the Italian fashion capital this week, with all eyes on historic house Gucci, which unveils its latest chapter under new creative director Sabato De Sarno, formerly of Valentino. Also making his debut is Peter Hawkings at Tom Ford – a tenure that begins with a blessing from the eponymous founder himself, who worked with Hawkings at the label before his exit earlier this year.

Elsewhere, an array of Italian houses will show their latest collections – among them Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Giorgio Armani, and more – with the week culminating in the Camera della Moda Sustainable Fashion Awards at La Scala Theatre on 24 September. On the afternoon of the same day, the Brazil-born, London-based designer Karoline Vitto – who previously showed with Fashion East – will make her Milan debut, showing with the support of Dolce & Gabbana.

Here, in our ongoing round-up, the best of Milan Fashion Week S/S 2024, as it happens.

Best of Milan Fashion Week S/S 2024

No. 21

No. 21 S/S 2024 (Image credit: Courtesy of No. 21)

The innate contradictions of Naples – No. 21 creative director Alessandro Dell’Acqua’s home city – provided the inspiration for the Milan-based label’s latest collection. ‘The dual soul of Naples,’ the designer reflected, ‘aristocratic and popular souls, culture and carnality, false morality and bold natural sensuality.’ As such, there was a sense of juxtaposition to the collection’s looks, which teetered between the sensual and the demure: an undone bodysuit – revealing a vintage-style bra top beneath – was worn with a bridal-style veil. Sheer, paillette-adorned dresses and skirts revealed simple Y-front cotton underwear, while a translucent organza black mini dress came with a prim white Peter Pan collar. Some of these oppositions, Dell’Acqua said, came from the opposition of wedding celebrations – referenced in white satin swing coats, pointed white pumps and plenty of lace – against the archetype of the Italian widow, here imagined in a slew of dramatic black looks which closed the show. ‘Drama, playfulness, sensuality and levity,’ Dell’Acqua said of the collection, which continued to hone the designer’s intriguing, sensual depiction of womanhood, in all its contradictions.

Fendi

Fendi S/S 2024 (Image credit: Courtesy of Fendi)

Though Fendi provided the opening show of Milan Fashion Week, British creative director Kim Jones had his eyes set on another Italian city: Rome, where Fendi was founded close to 100 years ago, in 1925, and continues to be based. Monolithic versions of the house’s handbags – crafted in sculptural white like ancient antiquity – populated the space, the effect something like walking through the ruins of the Roman Forum. Indeed, Jones said the collection began with his own wanders throughout the city: ‘When I’m in Rome, every day I walk from the hotel to the Colosseum wearing my ear pods. It’s like listening to an imaginary film with Fendi characters I see along the way.’ (The show’s soundtrack was fittingly cinematic, with Max Richter’s soaring ‘On the Nature of Daylight’ mixed with Dinah Washington’s 1960 ‘This Bitter Earth’). He defines such characters as encapsulating a distinctly Roman sense of style: ‘an elegance and ease in not caring’, he described, ‘women who dress for themselves and their own lives’. (He noted Silvia Venturini Fendi and her daughter Delfina Delettrez Fendi, artistic director of accessories and menswear and artistic director of jewellery respectively, as particular examples).

The collection was defined by a feeling of lightness and freedom, epitomised in its vivid palette – slashes of red, orange and lemon yellow ran throughout – and the easy, twisting silhouettes which were designed to recall the drapery of Roman statues. Featherweight ribbed knitwear also returned this season – creating body-contouring dresses with cut-out details – while other intarsia knits were adorned with a colourful graphic of the house’s Double-F logo. Colour-blocking also came in patchwork leather outerwear, or the flapping knit panels on dresses – here in various contrasting hues – which can be wrapped or tied around the waist. ‘[It’s about] not caring what anyone else thinks,’ said Jones of the collection, which had a refreshing feeling of spontaneity and irreverence. ‘It’s not about the spectacle of being looked at but the reality of wearing and the confidence and chicness that comes with it. It’s not about being something but being someone.’

Stay tuned for more from Milan Fashion Week S/S 2024.