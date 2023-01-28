Sabato De Sarno is appointed new creative director of Gucci

Rumours as to the identity of Gucci’s new creative director have circulated since Alessandro Michele exited the Italian house in November 2022.

This morning, they have been put to rest after an announcement from Gucci and its parent group Kering, revealing Michele’s successor as Naples-born designer Sabato De Sarno. He will show his first collection at Milan Fashion Week this coming September, overseeing Gucci’s womenswear, menswear, leather goods, accessories and lifestyle collections.

While several marquee designers were on the roster of those rumoured to be taking over the house, the appointment marks a rejection of well-known names for somebody who has worked largely behind the scenes of the industry (in this way, De Sarno’s appointment echoes that of Michele, who had worked in the Gucci design team for over a decade before taking over).

De Sarno began his career at Prada in 2005, before moving to Dolce & Gabbana. In 2009, a formative shift saw him join Valentino, where he would eventually become the house’s fashion director, overseeing both women’s and men’s collections.

‘I am deeply honoured to take on the role as creative director of Gucci,’ De Sarno said in a release this morning. ‘I am proud to join a house with such an extraordinary history and heritage, that over the years has been able to welcome and cherish values I believe in. I am touched and excited to contribute my creative vision for the brand.’

Marco Bizzarri, president and CEO of Gucci, added: ‘Having worked with a number of Italy’s most renowned luxury fashion houses, he brings with him a vast and relevant experience. I am certain that through Sabato’s deep understanding and appreciation for Gucci’s unique legacy, he will lead our creative teams with a distinctive vision that will help write this exciting next chapter.’

‘102 years after Guccio Gucci opened his first store in Florence, Gucci remains one of the most iconic, prominent and influential luxury houses in the world,’ said François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering. ‘With Sabato De Sarno at the creative helm, we are confident that the house will continue to influence both fashion and culture through highly desirable products and collections.’

Gucci is scheduled to show at Milan Fashion Week this coming February with a collection by the in-house team, following the menswear show earlier this month. De Sarno will begin his tenure at Gucci after fulfilling his obligations at Valentino.

gucci.com (opens in new tab)