Sabato De Sarno is appointed new creative director of Gucci
Italian designer Sabato De Sarno – formerly of Valentino – is the new creative director of Gucci, replacing Alessandro Michele who left the house last November
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Rumours as to the identity of Gucci’s new creative director have circulated since Alessandro Michele exited the Italian house in November 2022.
This morning, they have been put to rest after an announcement from Gucci and its parent group Kering, revealing Michele’s successor as Naples-born designer Sabato De Sarno. He will show his first collection at Milan Fashion Week this coming September, overseeing Gucci’s womenswear, menswear, leather goods, accessories and lifestyle collections.
While several marquee designers were on the roster of those rumoured to be taking over the house, the appointment marks a rejection of well-known names for somebody who has worked largely behind the scenes of the industry (in this way, De Sarno’s appointment echoes that of Michele, who had worked in the Gucci design team for over a decade before taking over).
De Sarno began his career at Prada in 2005, before moving to Dolce & Gabbana. In 2009, a formative shift saw him join Valentino, where he would eventually become the house’s fashion director, overseeing both women’s and men’s collections.
‘I am deeply honoured to take on the role as creative director of Gucci,’ De Sarno said in a release this morning. ‘I am proud to join a house with such an extraordinary history and heritage, that over the years has been able to welcome and cherish values I believe in. I am touched and excited to contribute my creative vision for the brand.’
Marco Bizzarri, president and CEO of Gucci, added: ‘Having worked with a number of Italy’s most renowned luxury fashion houses, he brings with him a vast and relevant experience. I am certain that through Sabato’s deep understanding and appreciation for Gucci’s unique legacy, he will lead our creative teams with a distinctive vision that will help write this exciting next chapter.’
‘102 years after Guccio Gucci opened his first store in Florence, Gucci remains one of the most iconic, prominent and influential luxury houses in the world,’ said François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering. ‘With Sabato De Sarno at the creative helm, we are confident that the house will continue to influence both fashion and culture through highly desirable products and collections.’
Gucci is scheduled to show at Milan Fashion Week this coming February with a collection by the in-house team, following the menswear show earlier this month. De Sarno will begin his tenure at Gucci after fulfilling his obligations at Valentino.
gucci.com (opens in new tab)
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
Sotheby’s to auction Marie-Antoinette’s armchairs, amid other regal lots, in aid of French château
Sotheby’s Paris will auction works from the collection of interior designer Jacques Garcia in aid of Château du Champ de Bataille
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
Marco Campardo wins Design Museum’s emerging designer prize
The Design Museum, London, announces Marco Campardo as winner of The Ralph Saltzman Prize, an annual accolade to celebrate and support emerging designers
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
The Audi Activesphere is the fourth in a series of genre-defying concept cars
The Audi Activesphere concept offers up the SUV of tomorrow, a sleek luxury coupé that can dress down and transform into a pick-up truck
By Jonathan Bell • Published