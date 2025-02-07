Jacquemus is officially designing its first beauty line: what will it look like?

Jacquemus is developing a beauty line in partnership with L’Oréal. Whilst rumours of the French fashion brand’s expansion into this category have swirled in the industry for a while now, today’s announcement (7 February 2025) finally makes it official.

The recent Jacquemus’ 2024 Holiday campaign, shot by Lisa Jakhovic, starred Alex Consani at a surreal winter wellness retreat. One image even features the model with cucumber slices layered over the entirety of her body, courtesy of make-up artist Lauren Parsons. (Whether the campaign’s theme was a hint towards today’s news remains to be seen).

Jacquemus is launching a beauty line: what might it look like?

Alex Consani in the Jacquemus Holiday 2024 campaign with make-up by Lauren Parsons (Image credit: Courtesy of Jacquemus)

‘15 years ago, I began dreaming of and creating Jacquemus, with perfume and beauty always part of my vision for the brand. Today, I am proud to continue shaping this dream with the leading beauty group, L’Oréal. I’m excited to see what the future holds for us,’ Simon Porte Jacquemus, who founded the label in 2009 at the age of 19, said in a statement.

The partnership is the first time that Jacquemus has explored the beauty arena, joining a roster of other fashion houses banking on make-up, skincare and fragrance of late. Prada and Celine launched a range of make-up products in 2023 and 2024 respectively, with Miu Miu announcing that it would also branch out to beauty later this year. In addition, Bottega Veneta under the creative direction of Matthieu Blazy — who has since left the Italian leather house for the top position at Chanel, succeeded by Louise Trotter — put out a perfume collection last year.

Alex Consani in the Jacquemus Holiday 2024 campaign with make-up by Lauren Parsons (Image credit: Courtesy of Jacquemus)

‘We are thrilled to welcome Jacquemus and unleash together its outstanding luxury beauty potential,’ says the president of L’Oreal luxe, Cyril Chapuy. ‘With its singular brand positioning, fuelled by sensational creativity and social first playfulness, Jacquemus will perfectly complement L’Oréal Luxe’s portfolio of iconic brands and reinforce our worldwide leadership.’

Certainly, Jacquemus — which has remained independently owned since its inception — is well placed to create a beauty line with plenty of buzz. Porte Jacquemus grew up in Salon-de-Provance, with his aesthetic codes built around the climate and culture of the French Mediterranean. This is not just reflected in Jacquemus’ clothing design, which treads a playful line between minimalism and whimsy, but in stores (notably represented in the brand’s latest London bolthole on Regent Street, designed with OMA) and the staging of collections.

Jacquemus S/S 2020 (Image credit: Jacquemus)

The Jacquemus S/S 2020 show, for example, was set in a Provançal lavender field. Here, models walked a runway made from over 5,000 ft of cerise pink fabric, images of which swiftly went viral. The almost comedically tiny Mini Chiquito bag is now considered a cult accessory, spurring memes around what items could possibly fit in its miniscule capacity.

A timeline for the beauty launch, or details of exactly what the products will be, has not yet been shared. But a Jacquemus-branded lipstick or lavender-scented fragrance – designed to slide neatly into a Mini Chiquito – are just a couple of Wallpaper* predictions.

jacquemus.com