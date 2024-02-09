Miu Miu is launching beauty products in 2025

Today (9 February 2024) Miu Miu has announced its exclusive worldwide partnership and licence agreement with L’Oréal Groupe for the creation, development, and distribution of a luxury beauty line. This follows the launch of Prada Beauty, in 2023, with L’Oréal. As Benedetta Petruzzo, Miu Miu’s CEO, says in a statement: ‘We are excited to announce this partnership with a distinctive and leading beauty player such as L’Oréal. This new chapter will sustain the brand’s growth and help to further untap Miu Miu’s full potential in the category.’

Miu Miu beauty is coming in 2025

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

Having worked with Coty to bring its inaugural fragrance to market in 2015 (a collaboration between Miuccia Prada and nose Daniela Roche Andrier, simply called Miu Miu Eau de Parfum), the scent offering from the brand has remained minimal ever since.

This partnership is set to change all that. Cyril Chapuy, president of L’Oréal Luxe added: ‘Over the past years, we have successfully established a very strong partnership with Prada teams. We are now thrilled to welcome Miu Miu and unleash together its outstanding potential in beauty. With its unique positioning, fuelled by limitless creativity and experimentation, Miu Miu will perfectly complement L’Oréal Luxe’s portfolio of iconic brands and reinforce our worldwide leadership in fragrances.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

We’ll have to wait and see how the beauty products will look and perform, as they are set to debut in 2025. Wallpaper* predicts that the design and formulations will be in keeping with the playful spirit inherent to the codes of Miu Miu, which is often referred to as Prada’s ‘little sister’ brand.

miumiu.com