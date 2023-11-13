Giorgio Armani’s new unisex collection looks back to the brand’s 1980s roots
Launching exclusively at London department store Selfridges, Giorgio Armani’s unisex collection recalls house hallmarks – from exaggerated 1980s tailoring to fluid silhouettes
The exaggerated tailoring and fluid silhouettes of Giorgio Armani’s 1980s oeuvre provide the inspiration for a new unisex collection for the house, which launches exclusively in London department store Selfridges today (13 November 2023).
A rare collection from the house that spans mens and womenswear – traditionally, the house shows separate collections at the respective Milan Fashion Weeks – the pieces present ‘a modern notion of gender fluidity’ which nonetheless reflects the way Mr Armani’s designs have long been swapped between men and women.
Giorgio Armani’s 1980s-inspired unisex capsule
As such, pieces return to the roots of Giorgio Armani – first founded in 1975 and finding cultural ubiquity in the 1980s – with gently oversized tailoring in cashmere and wool, fluid knife-pleat trousers, and a duo of double-breasted coats with shrunken lapels.
A slew of luxurious wardrobe essentials, from a lightweight cashmere-silk polo-neck sweater to a knit silk-cotton T-shirt and crisp poplin shirt, sit alongside. A typically Armani-esque palette of grey, beige, brown and black runs throughout, while stripe motifs appear across shirts and ties.
‘An expression of the brand's relaxed design philosophy and modern approach to traditional tailoring from which Giorgio Armani helped define a new era in design and form,’ describes the house of the collection. An accompanying campaign was photographed on the streets of London.
‘This might sound rather obvious, but I constantly return to the softly tailored jacket,’ Mr Armani told Paul Smith in a conversation which ran in the October 2022 ‘Legends’ issue of Wallpaper*, guest-edited by the designer.
‘A jacket is an everyday item, a very pragmatic piece that nonetheless shows the immense power of clothing. It gives presence, stature and dignity. And it is one piece: you attain more with less.’
Giorgio Armani’s new unisex collection is available exclusively at Selfridges now. Later, in December, it will be available in Giorgio Armani’s Sloane Street store.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
FoundRae’s Dallas, Texas residency gains steam
Jewellery label FoundRae’s Dallas pop-up at The Conservatory in Highland Park Village combines medallions, charms and homeware alongside vintage objects
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Sarabande opens one-stop London store in time for the festive season
The Sarabande Foundation has opened a new permanent art, interiors and fashion store in London
By Hannah Silver Published
-
‘This is a place of power’: Jan Kath honours its work in Nepal with a new gallery
Jan Kath’s Rug + Art Space is a new gallery and showroom in the heart of Kathmandu’s sacred temples district
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
See in lawn tennis season with Giorgio Armani’s new Hurlingham Club collection
Upgrade your tennis whites with a new collection from Giorgio Armani, coinciding with The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at London’s Hurlingham Club
By Jack Moss Published
-
From Giorgio Armani, a sensual holiday collection inspired by the sea
Giorgio Armani Mare – meaning ‘sea’ in Italian – is a transporting men’s and womenswear collection made for summertime escapes
By Jack Moss Published
-
Giorgio Armani’s top ten creative inspirations, from Eileen Gray to Issey Miyake
As part of his Wallpaper* October 2022 guest-edit, Giorgio Armani tells us about ten creatives that have inspired and energised him throughout his illustrious career
By Giorgio Armani Last updated
-
In conversation: when Giorgio Armani met Paul Smith
As part of our October 2022 issue, featuring guest editor Giorgio Armani, the two legendary fashion designers talk shop, discussing everything from role models and career highs to their strong Italian and British roots
By Jack Moss Last updated
-
Armani’s revamped London store houses fashion and interiors under one roof
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Giorgio Armani S/S 2015
Stripes ruled the runway on the final day of Milan fashion week
By JJ Martin Last updated