From Giorgio Armani, a sensual holiday collection inspired by the sea

A surfboard gleaming in the sun; crystal-clear swimming pools and rocky coves; the shadow cast by the leaves of a palm tree – a new series of images from Giorgio Armani captures the Italian house’s latest ‘Mare’ collection, and the sensuality of summer.

A seasonal collection made for beachside dressing – ‘mare’ translates from Italian as ’sea’ – the Spring/Summer 2023 collection comprises pieces that run the gamut of warm-weather attire, from diaphanous silk shirts and crisp 1990s-tinged swimwear to beach bags and towels complete with Giorgio Armani’s signature ‘GA’ motif.

Giorgio Armani Mare Spring/Summer 2023 collection

As with all of Mr Armani’s collections, the various pieces span the 24 hours of a day – from breakfast by the pool to cocktail hour and beyond. For the latter, gently oversized tailoring is cut with the house’s signature ease – the collection notes call it ‘liquid’ – alongside a series of glamour-infused pieces for women, from glimmering spiderweb vests to bejewelled bra tops and floating sarong-style skirts. The house says the pieces are linked by ‘an imperceptible vein of exoticism; a light-hearted and carefree spirit’.

Colours take inspiration from sand and sea, whether tones of azure and baby blue, or natural beige and camel, appearing across a typically rich array of fabrics – linen, délavé linen, velvet, silk and cotton among the various lightweight layers. Accessories include golden sandals, tasselled suede handbags and sculptural bangles and earrings – though the ultimate accompaniment is perhaps the ‘GA’-branded surfboard, more than worth the extra check-in fee.

Giorgio Armani Mare Spring/Summer 2023 is available now online and in stores worldwide.

