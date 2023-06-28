See in lawn tennis season with Giorgio Armani’s new Hurlingham Club collection
Upgrade your tennis whites with a new collection from Giorgio Armani, coinciding with The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at London’s Hurlingham Club
There are few things quite as synonymous with the British summer as the arrival of lawn tennis season, which spans tournaments across the United Kingdom in June – from Queen’s to Eastbourne – before culminating with Wimbledon in July. One such run-up event is the glamorous Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic, which takes place this week (27 June – 1 July 2023) on the lush lawns of west London’s prestigious Hurlingham Club.
An exhibition tournament – which Giorgio Armani says ‘captures timeless elegance and quintessential British traditions’ – it gives players an opportunity to hone their skills on the surface before Wimbledon begins a week later. This year, a star-studded line-up includes young tennis prodigy (and, as of this week, world number one) Carlos Alcaraz, current Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and home favourite Andy Murray. Other players include Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, Francis Tiafoe, Alexander Zverev, Stan Wawrinka, and more.
Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club
Alongside being the tournament’s namesake sponsor (a role it began at the 2022 edition), Giorgio Armani will also outfit tournament staff in a capsule specially designed by the Italian house. Ball boys and girls will wear oversized shorts with a simple white Armani shirt, while umpires will be suited in the rich shade of navy for which Mr Armani is known.
The special capsule – which sees the classic lawn tennis uniform meet Giorgio Armani’s Italian sprezzatura – will be available to purchase at a pop-up at the event. Alongside, the house will also showcase a special summer linen capsule, summertime accessories and versions of ‘La Prima’ handbag, also available to purchase at the event. The idea is that all these collections can be mix-and-matched together, a philosophy captured in an accompanying series of images. A one-off fashion show will also be held for the 1,400-strong crowd.
‘The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club is one of my favourite weeks of the year,’ says former Wimbledon finalist Mark Philippoussis, who will play as part of the ’legends’ element of the event. ‘The combination of the legends doubles matches with the warm-up ATP singles matches for the players ahead of Wimbledon – it is the perfect combination for an event. I remember playing there before Wimbledon and now that I’m back playing with the other legends, I can enjoy it even more.’
For those unable to attend the event – which has previously hosted Rafael Nadal, Pete Sampras, Goran Ivanišević and more – a specially constructed Marriott Bonvoy x Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic terrace will open at King’s Cross station to stream the matches on 29 and 30 June 2023 from 12pm onwards. At home, matches can be watched on the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic website.
The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic runs from 27 June – 1 July 2023 at London’s Hurlingham Club.
giorgioarmanitennisclassic.comarmani.com
