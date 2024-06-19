Celine’s pilates collection makes for a deeply luxurious workout
Hedi Slimane’s pilates collection for Celine contains all your workout essentials, reimagined in the designer’s singular style – from leather kettlebells and weights to a Triomphe reformer machine
If ever there was motivation to workout, this might just be it – Hedi Slimane has revealed a Celine pilates collection, rendering the exercise’s essential accessories in the French designer’s deeply luxurious style.
There is a sheepskin and Triomphe canvas-clad reformer machine, a cork yoga mat and block, and an array of weights, from an impossibly chic lambskin kettlebell to dumbells and weighted bracelets. Besides their functionality, each is also a satisfying objet in itself, constructed with the same savoir-faire as the house’s clothing and accessories.
Alongside, an array of activewear has also been revealed, from sports bras and cycling shorts in seamless technical jersey to viscose crop tops and leggings. An athletic headband, meanwhile, is adorned with a metal Triomphe motif, while a barrel-shaped holdall in Triomphe canvas and calfskin is a sleek alternative to the typical nylon gym bag (so much so, it might take some convincing to put your sweaty workout gear back inside).
Hedi Slimane reveals Celine pilates collection
It follows a Celine dog collection, inspired by Slimane’s own canine companion Elvis, which comprised collars, leashes and treat bags. Other objects created by Slimane during his tenure include hammocks, lighter cases, board games, boules and beach bats. Each one helps populate Slimane’s luxurious universe at the house.
To reveal the pilates collection, Hedi Slimane photographed house muse Kaia Gerber in Malibu in December 2023. In the sunlit images, a workout-ready Gerber wields a yoga mat, cap and headphones (the last a Celine and Master & Dynamic collaboration) with the Pacific Ocean glimmering in the distance beyond.
The Celine pilates collection will be released on Celine’s website and selected stores this coming October.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Toklas’ own-label wine is a synergy of art, taste and ‘elevated simplicity’
Toklas, a London restaurant and bakery, have added another string to its bow ( and menu) with a trio of cuvées with limited-edition designs
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Scenic Garden offers architectural pavilions and a new green lung for Mexico City
Scenic Garden, designed by Michan Architecture and a team of collaborators, adds green infrastructure to Mexico City's bustling urban experience
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Contemporary coastal design rejuvenates Hôtel de la Plage in Biarritz
Hôtel de la Plage in Biarritz resurfaces with fresh interiors by Olivier Granet and architecture studio Gardera & Pastre
By Imogen Green Published
-
Pre-Fall 2024’s defining looks combine sharp silhouettes with a soft touch
A play on texture defines the Pre-Fall 2024 collections, seeing clean lines and pin-sharp tailoring meet soft-to-the-touch fabrics. Here, photographer Mattia Parodi captures the season’s best looks
By Jack Moss Published
-
Hedi Slimane’s latest menswear collection for Celine is a Hollywood epic
Hedi Slimane presents his Winter 2024 menswear collection for Celine in a cinematic short film directed by the designer in California’s Mojave Desert – featuring helicopters, cowboys, and a motorcade of Cadillacs
By Jack Moss Published
-
Utilitarian men’s fashion that will elevate your everyday
From Prada to Margaret Howell, utilitarian and workwear-inspired men’s fashion gets an upgrade for S/S 2024
By Jack Moss Published
-
Celine teases a new beauty line, the first in its 78-year history
Celine Beauté is coming, with lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, and more, designed by Hedi Slimane
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Hedi Slimane’s latest Celine collection is rooted in the house’s 1960s heyday
Hedi Slimane’s Celine A/W 2024 womenswear collection recalls the abbreviated silhouettes of the house’s 1960s heyday, revealed today via a short film that also launches the house’s first-ever cosmetic line, Celine Beauté
By Jack Moss Published
-
Ten sculptural hair clips to tame your tresses, from Miu Miu, Prada and more
These hair clips add a sculptural flourish to all styles, from Miu Miu’s oversized barrette to Prada’s Re-Nylon and Plexiglas pin
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
These Celine headphones are music to our ears
Celine’s audio collaboration with Master & Dynamic, teased in the house’s S/S 2024 show, is a luxurious amalgam of technology, entertainment and style
By Jack Moss Published
-
Boxing Day: seductive beauty packaging from the past year
On Boxing Day, we reflect on some of the most seductive beauty packaging of 2023, from Hermès to Rabanne
By Hannah Tindle Published