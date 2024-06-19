Celine’s pilates collection makes for a deeply luxurious workout

Hedi Slimane’s pilates collection for Celine contains all your workout essentials, reimagined in the designer’s singular style – from leather kettlebells and weights to a Triomphe reformer machine

The Celine pilates collection features a Triomphe canvas-clad reformer machine
If ever there was motivation to workout, this might just be it – Hedi Slimane has revealed a Celine pilates collection, rendering the exercise’s essential accessories in the French designer’s deeply luxurious style.

There is a sheepskin and Triomphe canvas-clad reformer machine, a cork yoga mat and block, and an array of weights, from an impossibly chic lambskin kettlebell to dumbells and weighted bracelets. Besides their functionality, each is also a satisfying objet in itself, constructed with the same savoir-faire as the house’s clothing and accessories.

Alongside, an array of activewear has also been revealed, from sports bras and cycling shorts in seamless technical jersey to viscose crop tops and leggings. An athletic headband, meanwhile, is adorned with a metal Triomphe motif, while a barrel-shaped holdall in Triomphe canvas and calfskin is a sleek alternative to the typical nylon gym bag (so much so, it might take some convincing to put your sweaty workout gear back inside).

It follows a Celine dog collection, inspired by Slimane’s own canine companion Elvis, which comprised collars, leashes and treat bags. Other objects created by Slimane during his tenure include hammocks, lighter cases, board games, boules and beach bats. Each one helps populate Slimane’s luxurious universe at the house.

To reveal the pilates collection, Hedi Slimane photographed house muse Kaia Gerber in Malibu in December 2023. In the sunlit images, a workout-ready Gerber wields a yoga mat, cap and headphones (the last a Celine and Master & Dynamic collaboration) with the Pacific Ocean glimmering in the distance beyond.

The Celine pilates collection will be released on Celine’s website and selected stores this coming October.

celine.com

