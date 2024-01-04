These Celine headphones are music to our ears

It is said that a good way to justify the cost of a particularly expensive fashion purchase is to calculate its cost per wear. When it comes to these Celine headphones – a collaboration with Master & Dynamic – this makes for a particularly satisfying equation. After all, what accessory is worn more than a pair of headphones?

First revealed as part of Hedi Slimane’s S/S 2024 womenswear collection for Celine – titled ‘La Collection de la Bibliothèque Nationale’ and presented via short film – the headphones feature the house’s distinctive branding, alongside the ‘Triomphe’ monogram (its looping form originally inspired by the railings of Paris’ Champs-Élysées). Models wore the wireless style slung around their necks, while an extended version of LCD Soundsystem’s ‘Too Much Love’ provided the film’s soundtrack.

Ear candy: Celine’s collaboration with Master & Dynamic

(Image credit: Photography by Hedi Slimane, courtesy of Celine)

Master & Dynamic is a New York-based American audio company founded by Jonathan Levine, who first created an audio studio in his home to appease his two sons, an aspiring DJ and tech enthusiast respectively. It has since become one the foremost audio brands in the world, its use of fine materials – leather, stainless steel, even concrete – bringing particular renown, inspired by the design of the Second World War aviator headphones. The idea is to create objects that are designed to stand the test of time.

This particular pair – which is engraved with ’designed and developed in Paris’ in reference to Slimane’s particular riff on the classic Master & Dynamic style – features ‘precise and expansive sound’, says Celine, featuring ‘clear highs and rich lows as well as sound isolation’. On the technical side, they are equipped with Bluetooth 5.2, quick pairing technology, and boast up to 30 hours of battery life.

(Image credit: Photography by Hedi Slimane, courtesy of Celine)

In terms of design, the three colourways – monochrome black, black and silver, and tan and silver – are defined by a lightweight construction in anodised aluminium, while the headband and removable ear pads are crafted from buttery lambskin leather (the latter featuring the Triomphe logo, or engraved with ‘Celine’). Promising ‘attention to detail’, even the charging cable is laser engraved with ‘Celine Paris’.

Celine headphones, created in collaboration with Master & Dynamic, will be available from celine.com (£650) and Celine stores worldwide soon.

celine.com