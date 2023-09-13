‘Burberry for breakfast?’ The British house takes over London café Norman’s

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

One British institution meets another this week, as Burberry puts its spin on the London café to coincide with the arrival of London Fashion Week and Daniel Lee’s sophomore show, which takes place next Monday (18 September 2023).

The café in question is Norman’s in the north London neighbourhood of Archway, which opened its doors in 2021 – having begun life as a takeaway during Covid lockdowns in 2019 – and provides a playful take on the traditional greasy spoon. Dishes include riffs on fried egg and chips, sausage and mash, and beans on toast, as well as more distinct offerings (kedgeree arancini and cod’s roe with ‘Frazzles’ crisps have previously featured on the menu). ’Burberry for breakfast?’ asks the house of what will no doubt prove to be London’s covetable fry-up.

Burberry takes over London’s Norman’s Cafe

(Image credit: Courtesy of Burberry)

The takeover of the café – which will also feature a roving ‘Burberry at Norman’s Cafe’ food truck on The Strand and Duke of York Square, as well as plates adorned with the house’s motifs – marks the beginning of a new project, ’Burberry Streets’, a series of international takeovers that will centre on Lee’s now-signature Burberry blue (the shade appeared throughout his first collection, shown in February this year in London’s Kennington – see our London Fashion Week A/W 2023 highlights).

Titled ‘Knight Blue’ – a reference to the brand’s equestrian logo, which Lee has reinvigorated to symbolise his tenure – it will appear in locations across the city, including Bond Street and Piccadilly. The 'Equestrian Knight’ symbol will also appear across London – as chalk stencils on paths and in the city’s parks – while black taxis will be adorned with Lee’s ’English Rose’ print.

‘Burberry Streets’ also coincides with the arrival of Lee’s A/W 2023 collection in stores and online, including the house’s recently renovated Burberry New Bond Street store. Stints in Seoul and Shanghai will follow, part of a desire for Burberry to encapsulate ‘the art of discovery and exploration’ (Lee’s first show in part drew on the great outdoors, the space echoing early tent designs from the house made in the late-19th and early-20th century).

A model wears a scarf in Burberry‘s ‘Knight Blue’, part of Daniel Lee’s debut, A/W 2023 collection (Image credit: Photography by Tyrone Lebon, courtesy of Burberry)

A further element to the takeover, involving another London institution – so far under wraps – will be revealed later in the week. The show itself will be held in north London’s Highbury Fields.

‘We are so excited to see Daniel's first collection arriving in-store and online,’ says Rod Manley, Burberry CMO. ‘With our redesigned website, new brand signifiers across product and branding and the launch of our global Burberry Streets initiative here in our home market, we're looking forward to sharing the new Burberry world with our clients.’

Norman’s Cafe is at 167 Junction Road, N19 5PZ. The week-long takeover will run until 18 September 2023.

