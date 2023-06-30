Burberry’s reopened Bond Street store continues the house’s new chapter

Burberry’s latest chapter – which began with creative director Daniel Lee’s debut collection for the historic British house last September – continues this week with the reopening of the brand’s store on London’s New Bond Street.

Closed for several months, the 22,000 sq m space, which stretches over three floors, has been transformed with a minimal, open-plan design. Clean white walls meet moments of colour – curving blue and beige furniture populates the space – and checkerboard tiles in black and white.

Burberry reopens on New Bond Street

(Image credit: Courtesy of Burberry)

An extensive array of products – including womenswear, menswear, eyewear and shoes – are displayed on block-like custom white fittings, in contemporary vitrines, or on industrial-style metal wall hangings, illuminated with bright white lights. In a statement, the house says that the ‘stripped-back setting [is] designed to spotlight key Burberry pieces’.

Other notable features include the recessed ceiling lights, which are arranged to recall Burberry’s signature check motif. The design was first introduced in the 1920s, and was riffed on across outerwear, kilts and tailoring in Lee’s debut collection – albeit in colourful style.

‘The store showcases our beautifully crafted products in a luxury setting that connects our customers with our brand and unique heritage,’ says Jonathan Akeroyd, Burberry’s CEO. ’We look forward to welcoming back our local and international customers to our new home – and unveiling Daniel’s collection when it arrives in store in September.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Burberry)

Yesterday also saw the release of Lee’s sophomore collection for the house, a Pre-Spring 2024 collection that was revealed via lookbook. Checkered motifs recurred throughout – whether a warped Prince of Wales check or riffs on the classic Burberry plaid – across trench and car coats, quilts, kilts and blanket capes.

‘Daniel Lee’s expression of Burberry evolves,’ said the house. ‘The focus remains on British wardrobe archetypes, cut closer to the body, on British motifs and the British outdoors.’

Defining contemporary Britishness is intrinsic to Lee’s vision for the house, noting that he wants to highlight the country’s rich cultural output in his work (Lee recently created costumes for a Royal Ballet performance choreographed by Wayne McGregor). ‘You walk down the street and you’re surrounded by people from so many walks of life, all living together,’ he said backstage after his debut collection.

Burberry Pre-Spring 2024 by Daniel Lee (Image credit: Courtesy of Burberry)

‘There is great music here, great theatre, great art. I want to shine a light on those things and show a positive side of Britain to the world. That’s something I missed in recent years and that’s what I’m trying to celebrate.’

Burberry is open now at 21-23 New Bond Street, London.

burberry.com