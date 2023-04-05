Burberry to collaborate with Wayne McGregor on new work for The Royal Ballet

At his debut show for Burberry earlier this year, Yorkshire-born designer Daniel Lee – previously of Bottega Veneta – said that his vision for the historic house hinged on ‘showing a positive side of Britain to the world’. ‘There is great music here, great theatre, great art,’ said the newly installed creative director after the show. ‘That’s something I missed in recent years and that’s what I’m trying to celebrate.’

A new project, revealed today, looks set to do just that. Marking his first major collaboration at the house so far, Lee will create costumes for Wayne McGregor’s latest work for The Royal Ballet. The lauded British choreographer – currently the resident choreographer for the company – has not yet named this latest work, though today’s announcement says it will be set to music by Icelandic composer Anna Thorvaldsdottir and take place over a single act.

Burberry to collaborate with The Royal Ballet

Burberry creative director Daniel Lee (Image credit: Courtesy of Burberry)

Premiering 9 June 2023 at London’s Royal Opera House, the work will also feature lighting design by Lucy Carter and set design by Cuba-born American artist Carmen Herrera, who passed away in 2022, aged 106. It marks McGregor’s 20th work for The Royal Ballet and follows his revival of ‘Woolf Works’ in March 2023.

‘For this extraordinary Royal Ballet project with the late, great minimalist artist Carmen Herrera, we dreamt of collecting together a stellar team,’ says McGregor. ‘Daniel Lee, an artist with unbridled imagination, is creating work of innovation, motion, and piercing beauty. And with his exceptional passion for all forms of dance, he felt like a natural ally. Together, with the Burberry team, we are working on something truly special – honouring Carmen whilst forging our own evolutionary path.’

Resident choreographer at The Royal Ballet Wayne McGregor (Image credit: Courtesy of Pål Hansen)

‘It is such a pleasure, and of course an honour, to collaborate on this extraordinary project with so remarkable a team,’ adds Lee. ‘It’s always been a dream to create costumes for dance which is such a passion of mine.’

Tickets for the performance will go on sale 13 April 2023, available from the Royal Opera House’s website.

