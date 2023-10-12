Forza Wine pays homage to the historic architecture at London’s National Theatre
Forza Wine, the new place to dine, serves up a mix of cocktails and comfort at the National Theatre
Forza Wine brings a playful brand of upmarket dining to the rooftop and modernist interiors of the National Theatre, London. This offshoot of the humble Forza Win restaurant, which began life in a renovated Peckham warehouse, comes courtesy of a team that are no strangers to making an established space their own.
Forza Wine serves up a mix of interior design and wine
Fitting seamlessly with Denys Lasdun’s brutalist architecture at the National Theatre, co-owners Michael Lavery and Bash Redford have shaped a sleek, yet comfortable space that pays homage to the venue’s historic pedigree.
Brought to life by architects Gundry + Ducker, Forza Wine’s National Theatre outpost adopts the brand’s tongue-in-cheek ‘Italian-ish’ menu, overflowing with quaffable cocktails and accessible wines, but its interiors remain elegant and sleek. Sharp lines and angular furnishings abound, from the squared tables neatly mirroring the concrete ceiling tiles, to the restrained and flat-edged leather sofas, designed to provide comfort but not indulgence.
The bar provides the perfect place to recoup before or after shows, and extends to a terrace overlooking the South Bank, which can be covered. Inside, the space is awash with warmth and soft lighting that bring character to the exposed concrete surroundings.
Tapping into Italianate aesthetics, the use of natural materials blends function with a homely feel. Whether in details such as the incorporation of living plants, including in an eye-catching terrarium beside the bar, or the myriad wine bottles that run behind the seating, Forza Wine exudes a sense of vitality.
Gundry + Ducker has brought its own flavour to the brutalist setting, making this a perfect pitstop for theatre-goers and passers-by alike, where many patrons doubtless like to linger.
Forza Wine, open since September 2023, has seating for 100 indoors and 70 outside.
