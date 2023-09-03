Join Dom Pérignon for a one-of-a-kind evening prepared by British chef Clare Smyth

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Dom Pérignon has announced an extraordinary collaboration with renowned chef Clare Smyth – the first and only British female chef to be awarded three Michelin stars, for her restaurant Core by Clare Smyth. For one night only, guests are invited to experience ‘A Journey of Creation’ – a six-course menu of classic dishes paired with exceptional Dom Pérignon Vintages.

(Image credit: Dom Pérignon and Core by Clare Smyth)

The evening presents a unique opportunity to enjoy a series of exquisite dishes that have been perfected and revisited over the years, and represent Smyth’s uncompromising devotion to her craft. Throughout an illustrious career, the globally respected chef has demonstrated her passion for outstanding artisanal food, with an emphasis on natural, sustainable ingredients. She has also maintained a curiosity and fluidity in her art; she understands the value of looking at cuisine through the lens of time and experience, with a readiness to re-evaluate, reinvent and enhance some of her finest creations.

On designing the menu for ‘A Journey of Creation’, Smyth says: ‘This experience has encouraged me to look even more into what we’ve done previously; it’s been good fun to look back in the past to explore dishes. I think the more I do this, the more I am discovering past dishes and revisiting them with a maturity and a fresh eye.’

(Image credit: Dom Pérignon)

Smyth has explored the flavours and nuances of superb Dom Pérignon Vintages, and expertly balanced these with the tastes and textures of delicious food. The hero dish of the menu is Cornish turbot, crab, cucumber and ras el hanout broth, which is paired with Dom Pérignon Plenitude 2 2004. Smyth explains: ‘This was a dish that has been 15 years in the making. I haven’t cooked this dish in such a long time, and it was really when I opened the P2 that the dish came back to me in terms of flavour. I really had to think, and I wondered if this dish could really carry it and it totally did. In fact, the champagne works so well with it.’

(Image credit: Dom Pérignon)

Another inspired dish pairs powerful, complex, Dom Pérignon Rosé 2008 with Sutton Hoo chicken, cockles, clams and caviar.

Every element of the food and wine combination works in perfect synergy to create a sensational gastronomic experience. The beautifully crafted menu displays the eminence of Dom Pérignon and Clare Smyth in the worlds of winemaking and culinary art, and the harmony between them.

Smyth remarks: ’The link between my food, and Dom Pérignon is about that constant pursuit of excellence.’

(Image credit: Dom Pérignon)

This exclusive event will take place on 14 November 2023 at Smyth’s restaurant, Core, in London's Notting Hill. The six-course menu paired with Dom Pérignon Vintages is priced at £975 + service per person.

