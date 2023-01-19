SlowMo eases digital mental health therapy into daily life
SlowMo is a new mental health support app developed by design studio Special Projects and King’s College London that uses visual prompts to combat unhelpful thoughts
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
SlowMo, a new mental health support app developed collaboratively by design studio Special Projects and King’s College London, uses visual prompts to combat unhelpful thoughts and aims to ‘humanise interactions with technology’.
To create SlowMo, designers at Special Projects united with an interdisciplinary team at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King’s College London. The app uses visual prompts to support therapy for people with symptoms of psychosis, and has been granted £1.3 million by the charitable trust Wellcome to be scaled up for use in three NHS trusts.
Special Projects works with King’s College London on SlowMo
Special Projects is a self-proclaimed ‘innovation agency’, which seems a vague description for work that is, undoubtedly, extremely specific. Unravelling its wide and diverse portfolio exposes a plethora of creations. It has worked on an app that encourages people to take time away from their phones (by printing information they will need for the day); a collaboration with Google to improve AI’s user experience; and in SlowMo, it has found a way to visualise unhelpful thoughts, allowing them to be challenged more easily.
Intended to be used alongside therapy sessions, the app’s design is minimal and visually calming, allowing users to access it in the more heightened moments of a mental health crisis. Using bubbles and simple animations, it prompts users to scale the severity of their thought, assess its accuracy, and check in on the speed of their thinking.
The toolkit collated by SlowMo comprises tips for staying calm, goal logging, and grounding techniques, all of which relate to the user’s daily activities. This information is then stored in their device, ready to be shared with a therapist at a time of their choosing. There are also physical prompt cards that reflect similar activities, without the need for a phone.
‘We aimed to create a brand that patients enjoy interacting with to build a nourishing habit, instead of an anxiety-inducing chore,’ says Adrian Westaway, co-founder and director of technology and magic at Special Projects.
Throughout the process of creating the app, the team at Special Projects needed to learn how to bridge a gap between on-screen and real-life experiences, and a way to ‘humanise interactions with technology’ was key to the process, explains Westaway. In creating this bridge, the app encourages therapeutic processes to become nestled into people’s behaviours, and in time occur independently of the technology. Integrating physical prompt cards into the programme aids the transition from app to reality.
SlowMo’s inclination towards maintaining user autonomy is a key element of the app, while its goal to offer increasing independence to those it works with is a refreshing demonstration of design for a better world, and suggests technology as a building block towards authentically connecting with reality.
specialprojects.studio (opens in new tab); kcl.ac.uk (opens in new tab)
Martha Elliott is the Junior Digital News Editor at Wallpaper*. After graduating from university she worked in arts-based behavioural therapy, then embarked on a career in journalism, joining Wallpaper* at the start of 2022. She reports on art, design and architecture, as well as covering regular news stories across all channels.
-
Flowers make for offbeat jewellery design in Sarah Madeleine Bru’s second collection
Sarah Madeleine Bru’s jewellery collection, ‘Fragment Floral’, imbues flowers with a fluid functionality
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Mood-boosting functional fragrances to help combat the winter blues
So-called ‘functional fragrances’ are designed with a sense of wellbeing in mind. Try these mood-boosters
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Sleek new sneakers from APL continue its collaboration with McLaren Automotive
Californian footwear specialist APL teams up with luxury supercar builder McLaren for a new drop of HySpeed sneakers
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Mark Dalton on helping people navigate a pandemic through design
Design Emergency began as an Instagram Live series during the Covid-19 pandemic and is now becoming a wake-up call to the world, and compelling evidence of the power of design to effect radical and far-reaching change. Co-founders Paola Antonelli and Alice Rawsthorn took over the October 2020 issue of Wallpaper* – available to download free here – to present stories of design’s new purpose and promise. Here, Alice Rawsthorn talks to creative director Mark Dalton
By Alice Rawsthorn • Last updated
-
In memoriam: Wim Crouwel (1928-2019)
By Elly Parsons • Last updated
-
V&A Museum’s new map navigates seven miles of gallery space
Anyone who has ever found themselves waylaid in the V&A will welcome the addition of a new map, and nearly 400 signs, comprising 60 totems, 130 hanging signs as well as an entirely new signage at gallery thresholds
By Elly Parsons • Last updated
-
Nendo’s first graphic picture book depicts how design ideas are born
By Nurit Chinn • Last updated
-
Match maker: Yorgo & Co’s newest endeavour is a happy marriage of digital and print
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
Making paper: traditional Japanese gift wrapping gets a modern German twist
By Jessica-Christin Hametner • Last updated
-
Frozen motion: Philippe Apeloig makes his mark on porcelain
By Amy Verner • Last updated
-
Man of letters: Anthony Burrill’s guide to creative inspiration packs a punch
By Sujata Burman • Last updated