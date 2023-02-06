Nifemi Marcus-Bello makes US debut with exhibition of bronze designs
'Oríkì (Act I): Friction Ridge' by Lagos-based designer Nifemi Marcus-Bello is on view at Marta Culver City until 4 March 2023
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Nifemi Marcus-Bello, the Lagos-based designer, has made his solo American debut with an inaugural exhibition at the gallery Marta in Los Angeles. Well-known for his ethnographic approach of elevating community through design, Marcus-Bello explores the ideas of identity, materiality and craft production through a new, ongoing series of work that he has named ‘Acts’.
The first chapter, ‘Oríkì (Act I): Friction Ridge’, now on view at Marta’s new satellite space in Culver City, takes shape as a collection of sculptural benches made from polished bronze. It is named after the multigenerational tradition of praise poetry (oríkì) and spoken affirmation amongst the Yoruba people and Yoruba-speakers of West Africa, and is intentionally set against a soundscape featuring the voice of the designer’s mother, Folake, as she delivers Marcus-Bello’s personal oríkì.
The concept behind this exhibition was especially significant for Marcus-Bello. ‘This body of work is one that didn't come easy, but was extremely enjoyable from the start. I am hoping to pace myself, hence breaking down the output into “Acts”, making sure to be considerate to all aspects of the work: the research, the output and the presentation,’ he says. ‘For me, how it was shown was a lot more crucial than where, and after a great deal of conversation on scale and space, Marta went hunting for the right space to interact with the pieces.’
Marta’s co-founder Benjamin Critton echoes, ‘After multiple discussions about the presentation of the works, we felt it necessary to show all the pieces in a sufficiently generous space and one with ample natural light in order to literally and figuratively allow the works to shine.’ Critton and his partner, Heidi Korsavong found an appropriately unique space, ‘a real gem of a building, almost an architectural folly (in the praising sense of that word); it's a wonderfully idiosyncratic space, but one that is absolutely perfect for Nifemi's exhibition,’ he says. ‘With steel-framed windows on three sides of the space, the shifting patterns of light over the course of the day serve to activate the textural surfaces of the bronze, to the extent that the works occasionally feel like they are glowing from within.’
Marcus-Bello boldly presents a single form in multiples, which poetically and effectively emphasises the texture, physicality and production processes of each piece. The hands of the craftsmen who make the pieces possible are also celebrated in the legible imprints that have been retained on the works’ surfaces. This gesture also nods to the title of the works, ‘Friction Ridge’ – a reference to the physiology of the hand and an homage to the Surma people of Ethiopia, who paint using themselves and each other by repeatedly using finger imprints.
Marta Satellite, 3050 S La Cienega Boulevard, Culver City, CA, 90232 – 7333 USA
marta.la (opens in new tab)
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
-
Cape Town: 8 things to do and see for the design-minded traveller
Cape Town is a capital of art, design, food and wellness; local resident Sean O’Toole on the best things to do and see, from a Bree Street meander to a Constantia wine route
By Sean O'Toole • Published
-
Copenhagen Fashion Week A/W 2023: everything you need to know
Scarlett Conlon reports from Copenhagen Fashion Week A/W 2023, which took place in the Danish capital last week – featuring shows from Ganni, Holzweiler, Wood Wood and more
By Scarlett Conlon • Published
-
Duncan Grant’s very private erotic drawings are now very public, and reinterpreted by contemporary artists
To celebrate LGBT+ History Month 2023, we explore ‘Very Private?’ at Charleston gallery in Sussex (until 12 March 2023), a fearless pairing of Duncan Grant’s midcentury erotica and contemporary expressions of sexual liberation
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Kunokaiku urns become everyday domestic objects to address the subjectivity of loss
Kunokaiku urns were created by photographer Marianna Jamadi with Mexican ceramic studio Menat, as a way to remember a loved one at home
By Sheila Lam • Published
-
Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance combines bronze and beeswax for expressive candles
Made in Portugal under the French designer's Made in Situ label, 'Bronze and Beeswax' is a series of candles and candleholders whose aesthetic is both organic and minimalist
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
New Nike book is an inspirational handbook for the next generation of creatives and athletes
New Nike book, ‘After all, there is No Finish Line’, features eye-catching black-and-white imagery and speculative fiction and essays that ponder design, innovation and sport
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Diptyque launches ‘Simple Objects’ home accessories collection
‘Simple Objects’ is a new collection by Diptyque curated by Sam Baron and featuring decorative items inspired by the maison’s candle
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Objects of Common Interest lights up rationalist Bergamo square
‘Lights On’ is a new site-specific installation by Objects of Common Interest in Bergamo, part of the city’s Italian Capital of Culture 2023 programme
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
2023 USA Fellows revealed, including these inspiring designers and architects
United States Artists announces its 2023 USA Fellows, including these designers and architects making a difference
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
Pierre Yovanovitch creates opera set for Theater Basel
The French designer makes his operatic debut with a set design for Verdi’s Rigoletto, creating a moveable stage set in his signature aesthetic, complete with custom furniture pieces
By TF Chan • Published
-
Female Californian designers celebrated in R & Company exhibition
R & Company presents ‘Born Too Tall: California Women Designers, Postwar to Postmodern’
By Tilly Macalister-Smith • Published