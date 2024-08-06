Inside London’s new M.II store: earthy interiors offering a glimpse of ‘the darker side of Mouki Mou’
M.II is a new London addition to Maria Lemos’ portfolio of boutiques, with interiors by Williams Russel that feature luxurious detailing cast in a moody haze
Entering the new retail store M.II on London's Chiltern Street, you’d be forgiven for thinking you've stumbled into a beautifully curated walk-in closet. With organic detailing, soft, polished wood and crisp joinery, the store is a showcase for craft-focused fashion and homeware. Founded by Maria Lemos, M.II comes 11 years after the opening of her neighbouring, cult womenswear store Mouki Mou, named after her daughter.
Her latest outpost is designed to be an extension of the original concept, and branches out into clothing for men, women and children, accompanied by a wonderful collection of homeware and accessories.
Step inside M.II, London
Lemos worked closely with interior designer and architect William Russel to transform the 57.5 sq m space. Following collaborations with brands such as Alexander McQueen and Christian Louboutin, Russel drew upon Lemos’ Mouki Mou boutique in Athens, and the original London store, to present ‘the darker side of Mouki Mou’ – a soothing and moody interior Yin in symbiotic contrast to the existing boutiques’ light and airy Yang.
The interior is calm, with earthy tones and organic and locally sourced materials. Cork is used for flooring, while walls are plastered in Cornish clay. Crisp, tactile joinery wraps the space. Made from Valchromat, a waste wood fibre, in places the joinery is lifted with organic dyes, while brass-edged mirrors and ‘shell-embedded’ Portland stone complete the elegant palette. Decorative touches include the double window display, which showcases floral and botanical arrangements by artist Cynthia Fan, and ceramics by Alana Wilson and Jojo Corväiá. Throughout the year the display will be replaced with a rotation of installations from a range of artists and artisans.
With a portfolio of new labels arriving in store, Lemos explains how she makes the selection: ‘M.II has been created for men and women to shop together. We’re focused on designers who feel free to make beautiful clothes that do not want or need to fit into either the traditional fashion cycle or fixed gender boundaries.’ Expect to see pieces from up-and-coming designers like New Zealand-based Oliver Church; Austrian label Riet, and Parisian sportswear-workwear brand Parages. These are joined by cult favourites, including Extreme Cashmere, Bergabel and Casey Casey.
Accessories and homeware include home fragrances by Tennen Studio and The Naxos Apothecary, and glassware by Vogel Studio and Miyo Oyabu, encouraging the temptation to bring a little bit of M.II’s moody flair into your own home,
M.II is located at 17 Chiltern St, London W1U 7PQ, moukimou.com
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
