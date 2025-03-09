Reimagining remembrance: Urn Studios introduces artistic urns to the UK
Bridging the gap between art and memory, Urn Studios offers contemporary, handcrafted funeral urns designed to be proudly displayed
'Every person has their own unique personality, so why, when we pass away, should we all be kept in the same standard container?' asks Jonathan Hancock, co-founder of Urn Studios, a new UK-based platform redefining the aesthetics of remembrance. 'There’s no reason why an urn can’t be something beautiful, honouring the life of the person it holds.'
Launched in 2024, the studio has worked with independent artists and makers to develop a curated collection of handcrafted memorial urns, offering an alternative to traditional, sombre vessels. By merging art and memory, the studio aims to elevate urn design, creating expressive pieces designed to be proudly displayed (similarly, we explored a limited series of vibrant ceramic funeral urns by artist John Booth in 2021.)
It was while Hancock was flicking through a bound plastic folder of mass-produced generic memorial options, that the seed for Urn Studios was sown. Following the loss of his grandmother, he became frustrated with the lack of meaningful options in the memorial space. 'My initial interaction with the funeral space resulted in genuine shock,' he recounts. 'The whole process felt so antiquated and impersonal, with a general sense of gloom. In one of the most challenging times of our lives, we are faced with a standardised approach that feels cold and offers few options to honour your loved ones character and uniqueness.'
Together with partner and co-founder Merel Swart, Hancock reached out to artists and makers, who were interested in challenging conventional notions of what a memorial can be. Many of the designers the duo collaborate with had never created urns before but were drawn to the project’s conceptual depth. 'Some had already made a one-off urn for a relative or friend,' Hancock recalls. 'Many were immediately drawn to the idea of creating urns, recognising the added layer of significance and meaning these pieces could hold.'
The collection embraces artistic freedom, featuring forms that range from sculptural and abstract to intimate and interactive. The stoneware urn by designer Milo Gibson, for instance, includes a memento dish for displaying keepsakes like jewellery or photographs, creating a more personal engagement with memory. 'We’re gravitate towards pieces that break the mould, exude personality, and express something authentic' Hancock says. Another example is UK woodworkers Cahoots hand turned ash urns with beautiful growth rings that show the trees early years at the base and its later years at the rim, documenting the journey of a life and reinforcing a connection between materiality and memory.
The collection currently stands at 50 urns with new designs being added over time. By humanising the urn selection process, the studio aims to shift perceptions around how we engage with memory and grief.
'Death is unfortunately still a taboo subject,' Hancock explains, 'though it’s the one inevitable reality we all share. These days, about 80 per cent of people in the UK get cremated, and a large percentage of people choose to keep the ashes in their home. Rather than relegating them to hidden spaces, we envision them as integral parts of a home, celebrated and openly displayed as tributes to a life lived.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The project, Hancock informs, has been greatly inspired by observing approaches to grief and memorialisation in other parts of the world. For instance, the Toraja communities of Indonesia, where the deceased remain part of daily life for extended periods before burial. 'That perspective gave us permission to rethink memorialisation in a way that felt progressive but still deeply personal,' he says.
While Urn Studios acknowledges the profound weight of loss, it advocates for a broader emotional spectrum in remembrance. 'Many people don’t realise that memorialisation can be expressive, even joyful,' Hancock says. 'We don’t see our role as replacing grief with celebration, but as inviting people to embrace the full spectrum of emotions that come with loss.'
Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people for titles such as Dezeen, Wallpaper* and Kinfolk.
-
A new Côte d’Ivoire house made of breeze pavilions is an ode to outdoor living
A new Côte d’Ivoire house, a series of breezy structures dotted around lush gardens and overlooking a vast lagoon, is Koffi & Diabaté Architectes’ Ebrah Pavilion; an ode to outdoor living
By Ijeoma Ndukwe Published
-
Pierce Brosnan and Hering Berlin's ceramic vases explore love, loss and renewal
Actor and artist Pierce Brosnan translates his ‘So Many Dreams’ artworks to Hering Berlin ceramic vases in a new limited edition
By Tianna Williams Published
-
'A shifting and rolling salon' Matter and Shape is back for its second edition in Paris.
Following a riotous debut in 2024, the ingenue design showcase has doubled its exhibitors. Here's what caught our eye...
By Amy Serafin Published
-
'What Makes a Space Nigerian?' is an exhibition celebrating the key elements of West African Homes
‘Our aim was to create a space that Nigerians could connect with', says Moyo Adebayo's on his latest exhibition 'What Makes a Space Nigerian?' which explores what defines a Nigerian home
By Shawn Adams Published
-
Feldspar makes its mark on Whitehall with a festive pop-up at Corinthia Hotel
Devon-based bone china brand Feldspar makes its first foray into shopkeeping with a pop-up at London’s Corinthia Hotel. Ali Morris speaks with the founders and peeks inside
By Ali Morris Published
-
One to Watch: EJM Studio’s stool is inspired by the humble church pew
EJM Studio’s ‘Pew’ stool reimagines the traditional British church seating with a modern, eco-conscious twist
By Smilian Cibic Published
-
One to Watch: Family Project’s ‘furniture friends’ are elegant and humorous with lasting emotional value
Family Project, founded by Francesco Paini, is a London-based design practice drawn to human connection, creating portraiture through furniture and injecting artful expressions into interior spaces
By Tianna Williams Published
-
‘There are hidden things out there, we just need to look’: Studiomama's stone animals have quirky charm
Studiomama founder's Nina Tolstrup and Jack Mama sieve the sands of Kent hunting down playful animal shaped stones for their latest collection
By Ali Morris Published
-
‘Natural gold’ straw weaving by Hanny Newton wins the inaugural QEST Sanderson rising star award
'I have been passionate and driven to champion straw embroidery as an exquisite, sustainable “natural gold”’: rising star Hanny Newton on winning the inaugural award
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
First look: Western Mongolia meets Kew Gardens in John Pawson and Oyuna Tserendorj’s cashmere throws
Architectural designer John Pawson and cashmere designer Oyuna Tserendor have collaborated on a cashmere throw collection inspired by Pawson’s 70m Lake Crossing in the Royal Botanical Gardens
By Scarlett Conlon Published
-
British furniture brand Pinch celebrates 20 years of design excellence
UK-based furniture and lighting label Pinch marks two decades in the business with an impressive anniversary collection and a pop-up showroom in New York’s Tribeca
By Léa Teuscher Published