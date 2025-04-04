Wedgwood’s AI tool lets the public reimagine Jasperware for its 250th anniversary
To celebrate 250 years of Jasperware, Wedgwood debuts an AI tool that opens up the design process to the public for the first time
In an unusual pairing of heritage and AI, digital agency XXII Studio has teamed up with English fine china brand Wedgwood to create a generative tool that allows users to 'design' their own piece of Jasperware – the brand’s signature unglazed, fine-grained stoneware.
Called Jasper 250, the tool launches next week (10 April 2025) to mark 250 years of Jasperware, first developed by Josiah Wedgwood in the 1770s after more than 5,000 painstaking experiments. The familiar, pale blue stoneware is still produced in Stoke-on-Trent today, known for its biscuit-like texture and distinctive relief decoration.
The designs created using the tool – which, if early experiments are anything to go by, promise to be totally bonkers, from surreal reimaginings of classical motifs to unexpected colour clashes and forms Josiah Wedgwood could never have dreamed of – will be submitted as part of a public competition. A 3D-printed version of the winning entry will be acquired by the V&A Wedgwood Collection, where it will join holdings of more than 175,000 objects. It will also go on show in a free display this June, titled ‘Unpacking the V&A Wedgwood Collection: Jasper 250’, which celebrates the anniversary.
Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Wedgwood has marked a milestone with an international design competition. In 1930, to honour the bicentennial of its founder’s birth, the company launched a global call-out – ultimately awarding the top prize to Danish glass artist Emmanuel Tjerne, who created an eau de nil vase with off-white ornamentation and fine gilding. His name is now part of Wedgwood’s history.
The use of AI in design remains a contentious issue, as governments and creatives alike grapple with how to regulate the rapidly developing technology. Japanese artist Hayao Miyazaki has called AI-generated art 'an insult to life itself', while just this week, a group of leading UK designers – including Jasper Morrison and Tom Dixon – wrote an open letter opposing government plans to allow AI models to be trained on copyrighted work without consent. But Wedgwood, keen to channel its founder’s pioneering spirit, is keeping an open mind. 'The Jasper 250 tool, while designed for enjoyment and expression, also empowers Wedgwood to – in true innovative Josiah style – lead the conversation around cutting-edge AI technologies in the design space,' the brand said in a statement.
'Wedgwood is keen to investigate how AI could augment and improve traditional techniques, and to evaluate the impact of AI on the design and production process.' Jasper 250, it says, is just the first step for the Stoke-on-Trent-based brand – opening the door to deeper and more detailed exploration in the future.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people for titles such as Dezeen, Wallpaper* and Kinfolk.
-
Leonard Baby's paintings reflect on his fundamentalist upbringing, a decade after he left the church
The American artist considers depression and the suppressed queerness of his childhood in a series of intensely personal paintings, on show at Half Gallery, New York
By Orla Brennan Published
-
25 artists reimagine the teapot at Milan Design Week 2025
Come to Loewe’s cross-cultural tea party: pots of fun in Milan as artists, designers and architects celebrate the universal comfort of tea
By Hannah Silver Published
-
This brutalist apartment in Barcelona is surprisingly soft and gentle
The renovated brutalist apartment by Cometa Architects is a raw yet gentle gem in the heart of the city
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Reimagining remembrance: Urn Studios introduces artistic urns to the UK
Bridging the gap between art and memory, Urn Studios offers contemporary, handcrafted funeral urns designed to be proudly displayed
By Ali Morris Published
-
'What Makes a Space Nigerian?' is an exhibition celebrating the key elements of West African Homes
‘Our aim was to create a space that Nigerians could connect with', says Moyo Adebayo's on his latest exhibition 'What Makes a Space Nigerian?' which explores what defines a Nigerian home
By Shawn Adams Published
-
‘As soon as I feel like somebody has worked me out, I want to switch it up’: set designer Shona Heath on staying authentic in a digital age
Shona Heath reflects on her 2024 Oscar win, being named a Royal Designer for Industry and the importance of dreaming
By Ali Morris Published
-
Feldspar makes its mark on Whitehall with a festive pop-up at Corinthia Hotel
Devon-based bone china brand Feldspar makes its first foray into shopkeeping with a pop-up at London’s Corinthia Hotel. Ali Morris speaks with the founders and peeks inside
By Ali Morris Published
-
One to Watch: EJM Studio’s stool is inspired by the humble church pew
EJM Studio’s ‘Pew’ stool reimagines the traditional British church seating with a modern, eco-conscious twist
By Smilian Cibic Published
-
One to Watch: Family Project’s ‘furniture friends’ are elegant and humorous with lasting emotional value
Family Project, founded by Francesco Paini, is a London-based design practice drawn to human connection, creating portraiture through furniture and injecting artful expressions into interior spaces
By Tianna Williams Published
-
‘There are hidden things out there, we just need to look’: Studiomama's stone animals have quirky charm
Studiomama founder's Nina Tolstrup and Jack Mama sieve the sands of Kent hunting down playful animal shaped stones for their latest collection
By Ali Morris Published
-
‘Natural gold’ straw weaving by Hanny Newton wins the inaugural QEST Sanderson rising star award
'I have been passionate and driven to champion straw embroidery as an exquisite, sustainable “natural gold”’: rising star Hanny Newton on winning the inaugural award
By Hugo Macdonald Published