One to Watch: EJM Studio’s stool is inspired by the humble church pew

Some objects and designs have remained virtually unchanged for centuries. Often taken for granted or slipping by unnoticed due to continuous use over time, it's within these overlooked furniture categories that Edward John Milton, founder of London-based EJM Studio, draws his inspiration. The rich history of these objects imbues them with stories and a sense of timelessness that calls for exploration.

EJM Studio: Edward John Milton celebrates timelessness and craft

The traditional British church pew – a piece of furniture that has historically symbolised togetherness and community – serves as the canvas for Milton's latest reinterpretation. ‘The church pew is instantly recognisable. Its design carries centuries of history, embodying a quiet modesty in both its function and form,’ he reflects.

EJM Studio's ‘Pew’ stool reimagines the church pew to meet the needs and spaces of today's conscious consumers while still resonating with tradition.

Designed to function both as a stool and a side table, ‘Pew’ presents a streamlined, minimalist design that offers subtle nods to the church version. Beneath its seemingly simple form lies an undertone of complexity; each stool is CNC-milled and hand-finished, with attentive care given to its intricate angles and curves.

Thoughtfully designed to be stackable, the stool assumes an elegant, mesmerising effect through its layered patterns and repetitions. As Milton recalls, ‘A visit to St Albans Cathedral initially sparked my inspiration. I was captivated by the nave’s striking curvature, rhythmic repetition, and layered arcade design. This architectural layering influenced the “Pew” stool, adding visual intrigue to the stacked form while preserving its functionality.’

Made entirely of oak retrieved from Fallen & Felled – a London-based organisation committed to repurposing timber from trees that have fallen naturally – the stool embraces the wood's imperfections, highlighting its vitality. Sustainability and circular design are at the core of EJM Studio's ethos. ‘The oak used is not prime but contains “imperfections” that I believe are vital to the design. This reflects a needed shift toward a circular approach, where we value and repurpose rather than overlook,’ Milton explains.

The studio's dedication to material storytelling and to environmentally responsible design is evident in ‘Pew’. Outside of a church context, placed within the secular realm of contemporary design, the piece still carries a sense of community through its modest forms and environmentally conscious efforts.

Priced at £750 RRP, Pew is made to order and can be purchased directly through EJM Studio