One to Watch: EJM Studio’s stool is inspired by the humble church pew
EJM Studio’s ‘Pew’ stool reimagines the traditional British church seating with a modern, eco-conscious twist
Some objects and designs have remained virtually unchanged for centuries. Often taken for granted or slipping by unnoticed due to continuous use over time, it's within these overlooked furniture categories that Edward John Milton, founder of London-based EJM Studio, draws his inspiration. The rich history of these objects imbues them with stories and a sense of timelessness that calls for exploration.
EJM Studio: Edward John Milton celebrates timelessness and craft
The traditional British church pew – a piece of furniture that has historically symbolised togetherness and community – serves as the canvas for Milton's latest reinterpretation. ‘The church pew is instantly recognisable. Its design carries centuries of history, embodying a quiet modesty in both its function and form,’ he reflects.
EJM Studio's ‘Pew’ stool reimagines the church pew to meet the needs and spaces of today's conscious consumers while still resonating with tradition.
Designed to function both as a stool and a side table, ‘Pew’ presents a streamlined, minimalist design that offers subtle nods to the church version. Beneath its seemingly simple form lies an undertone of complexity; each stool is CNC-milled and hand-finished, with attentive care given to its intricate angles and curves.
Thoughtfully designed to be stackable, the stool assumes an elegant, mesmerising effect through its layered patterns and repetitions. As Milton recalls, ‘A visit to St Albans Cathedral initially sparked my inspiration. I was captivated by the nave’s striking curvature, rhythmic repetition, and layered arcade design. This architectural layering influenced the “Pew” stool, adding visual intrigue to the stacked form while preserving its functionality.’
Made entirely of oak retrieved from Fallen & Felled – a London-based organisation committed to repurposing timber from trees that have fallen naturally – the stool embraces the wood's imperfections, highlighting its vitality. Sustainability and circular design are at the core of EJM Studio's ethos. ‘The oak used is not prime but contains “imperfections” that I believe are vital to the design. This reflects a needed shift toward a circular approach, where we value and repurpose rather than overlook,’ Milton explains.
The studio's dedication to material storytelling and to environmentally responsible design is evident in ‘Pew’. Outside of a church context, placed within the secular realm of contemporary design, the piece still carries a sense of community through its modest forms and environmentally conscious efforts.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Priced at £750 RRP, Pew is made to order and can be purchased directly through EJM Studio
Smilian Cibic is an Italian-American freelance digital content writer and multidisciplinary artist based in between London and northern Italy. He coordinated the Wallpaper* Class of '24 exhibition during the Milan Design Week in the Triennale museum and is also an audio-visual artist and musician in the Italian project Delicatoni.
-
Hong Kong brutalism explored: tour the island with this new architectural map
Hong Kong brutalism is brought into sharp focus through the launch of Brutalist Hong Kong Map, the latest of its kind in publisher Blue Crow Media’s 20th-century architecture series
By Yoko Choy Published
-
Diego Faivre’s playful homage to Australia's vanishing milk bar
Diego Faivre uses Play-Doh to recreate an Australian milk bar in an exhibition titled ‘Diego Super Bonza Store’ at Melbourne’s Useful Objects gallery
By Elias Redstone Published
-
Ndayé Kouagou speaks the language of the chaotic social media influencer in London
Ndayé Kouagou celebrates meandering incoherence with an exhibition, ‘A Message for Everybody’, at Gathering in London
By Phin Jennings Published
-
One to Watch: Family Project’s ‘furniture friends’ are elegant and humorous with lasting emotional value
Family Project, founded by Francesco Paini, is a London-based design practice drawn to human connection, creating portraiture through furniture and injecting artful expressions into interior spaces
By Tianna Williams Published
-
‘There are hidden things out there, we just need to look’: Studiomama's stone animals have quirky charm
Studiomama founder's Nina Tolstrup and Jack Mama sieve the sands of Kent hunting down playful animal shaped stones for their latest collection
By Ali Morris Published
-
Martino Gamper creates a joyful tapestry of colour, pattern and eras in an immersive showcase
'I'm always interested in what is considered kitsch, what is considered contemporary, what is ugly, what is beautiful—it's a subtle line'. Martino Gamper‘ presents 'Before; After & Beyond’
By Ali Morris Published
-
Pierre Jeanneret’s Chandigarh furniture meets South Asian diasporic art in an unusual London exhibition
Rajan Bijlani opens a show combining Pierre Jeanneret furniture for the Indian city of Chandigarh with works for sale by six artists of South Asian origin – in his own London townhouse
By Dal Chodha Published
-
Mud celebrates turning 30 with a new Islington store
To celebrate its 30th anniversary Mud opens a new Islington store, showcasing its Australian ceramics where beautiful design meets utility
By Jasper Spires Published
-
PAD London’s 16th edition is a blisteringly optimistic case for human achievement
At PAD London, collectible design is more than rarefied furniture; it is a compelling case for the uplifting power of craftsmanship at the dawn of the AI revolution
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
‘Natural gold’ straw weaving by Hanny Newton wins the inaugural QEST Sanderson rising star award
'I have been passionate and driven to champion straw embroidery as an exquisite, sustainable “natural gold”’: rising star Hanny Newton on winning the inaugural award
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Lucienne Day’s lesser-known silk textiles are a splendour of geometry and colour at Margaret Howell
Margaret Howell presents British designer Lucienne Day’s 'Silk Mosaics' in a solo exhibition, alongside the launch of the brand's 2025 calendar in homage to Day
By Tianna Williams Published