Located on Mayfair’s North Audley Street is Naya, a premium new London patisserie whose offering includes sumptuous chocolate eclairs and creamy basque cheesecake, perfect for a pick-me-up when you’re perusing the area’s luxury shops and art galleries.

The patisserie was founded by brothers Can and Cengizhan Ayan, who are the fourth generation of the family behind Turkish chocolatier Pelit. ‘Naya’ means ‘new’ or ‘fresh’ in Sanskrit, while eagle-eyed readers may have also noticed it is the brothers’ surname backwards. The new outlet acts like an exhibition space, showcasing intricate pastries that combine decadent flavours with buttery and flaky pastry.

Inside the sweet world of Naya

‘Our family started in the chocolate business back in 1957, so opening Naya in London felt like a calling for my brother and me – we wanted to create an experience that bridges the old and the new, showcasing our rich family traditions, whilst sparking curiosity with modern elements,’ says Can Ayan.

Naya is more than a grab-and-go bakery, also catering to dine-in guests and offering drinks, chocolates and an expansive wine list. The Ayan brothers worked closely with British designers India Hicks and Anna Goulandris to make sure the interior accommodated the variety of offerings, felt local to the area, and also nodded to the brothers’ heritage.

Open bakery countertops greet visitors, while bespoke hand-painted scenes by design company de Gournay adorn the walls. The dining area is made to feel like a homely sitting room, with warm tones and soft fabric. Touches of leopard add a bold sense of glamour. What anchors the room is a large tree, which branches out throughout the space.

The menu includes sweet dishes crafted from recipes that have been passed down the Ayan family for generations. Magnolia pudding is a taste of comfort and nostalgia. There are also savoury options such as lobster rolls and bresaola sandwiches to curb more substantial cravings. Drinks include an array of coffees, as well as matcha and other tea selections. Champagne and wine from French and Italian regions are also available – and when visiting Naya, who needs a special occasion to tuck into a decadent cake with a glass of champagne?

nayaandco.com

