A London apartment inspired by Gerrit Rietveld interiors
Studiomama led the renovation of a London apartment, whose shape-shifting interiors were inspired by Rietveld’s Schröder House
Studiomama has worked on the renovation of a compact London apartment, whose shape-shifting design is inspired by Gerrit Rietveld interiors. The apartment redesign aimed at infusing the basement flat with natural light, while enhancing the functionality of its spaces.
Designed in 1924, Rietveld's Schröder House in Utrecht formed the starting point for the project, inspiring studio founders Nina Thulstrup and Jack Mama to look at space-saving solutions for the small apartment. Schröder House (the first house Rietveld ever designed) featured flexible elements, bold use of colour and a seamless transition between indoors and outdoors – all elements that the two designers brought to the new space.
Inside Studiomama’s latest London apartment renovation
Studiomama worked to a brief to reinvent the interiors of a 55 sq m lower ground floor space in north London, transforming it into a two-bedroom apartment where natural light, and fluid use of space and colour are protagonists.
'The initial layout of the flat was complex, lacking connection with the garden and natural light,' reads a text explaining the project. Thulstrup and Mama started by taking down the existing walls and devising a system of sliding partitions reminiscent of Rietveld's project. The final layout of the home is defined by an open-plan environment that can be flexibly transformed into separate rooms. 'This adaptable approach enables a seamless flow between spaces and optimises the use of available rooms.'
Access to natural light was a key feature for this project, as the original space lacked a strong connection to the outdoors, something Studiomama worked to revolutionise. 'The thoughtful design not only opens the flat to the garden but also crafts sightlines through the space, allowing sunlight to infiltrate every corner,' continue the designers. 'This strategic interplay of light and space enhances the sense of openness, generating an atmosphere that transcends the flat's size.'
The pair took their carpentry skills to the next level with bespoke space-saving furniture designs that include bedroom pods with integrated storage, featuring rounded edges and a soothing colour palette of pink and sage green to further define the separate spaces.
Other bespoke elements include a corner sofa, a dining table, a desk, shelving and mirrors, bringing the interiors together with functionality in mind.
The apartment's open layout can be divided into separate areas thanks to a sliding door installed in the middle of the space, that offers the option of a more intimate division without impacting the openness of the apartment.
This project is part of Thulstrup and Mama's ongoing exploration of small-space living, reflecting the studio's forward-thinking approach to sustainability and future living. 'We approach projects of all scales with a holistic mindset,' says Thulstrup. 'considering how objects, spaces, and landscapes relate and are used.'
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
