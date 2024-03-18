Sir Kenneth Grange’s influential industrial designs are chronicled in a new book
‘Kenneth Grange: Designing the Modern World’ explores the life and work of the pioneering British industrial designer
The genuine heroes of modern design are few and far between. Sir Kenneth Grange certainly qualifies. Now well into his nineties, Grange is a British industrial designer whose work and influence spans genres and generations, helping define the modern high street as well as the profession itself.
Born in London's East End in 1929, Grange’s childhood was shaped by vivid memories of the Second World War, as well as a talent for drawing that led him to study art at the Willesden College of Technology. This was followed by National Service and then a first professional role as an architectural draftsman that saw him work on exhibition stands and graphics, including the Festival of Britain.
Kenneth Grange: Designing the Modern World
Lucy Johnston’s excellent new monograph traces Grange’s early life and influences, through to the founding of his first design agency, Kenneth Grange Design, in 1958, and onwards through a career defined by variety.
As one of the founding members of Pentagram, alongside Alan Fletcher, Theo Crosby, Colin Forbes, and Mervyn Kurlansky, Grange was well placed to pioneer a multi-disciplinary approach to consumer design. From trains to cameras, lights, pens, post boxes and kitchen mixers, Grange’s work was often at the heart of the consumer revolution without ever losing sight of quality and innovation.
Five biographical chapters are followed by a chronicle of Grange’s designs that ‘shaped the modern world,’ together with sketches, prototypes and personal insights into their development. Sir Jonathan Ive has contributed a foreword that further cements Grange’s reputation within the industry. Ive writes that Grange’s approach to design as a form of public service made a vivid impact on him, as well as on British visual culture in general.
Kenneth Grange: Designing the Modern World, Lucy Johnston, foreword by Sir Jonathan Ive, Thames & Hudson, £50, ThamesandHudson.com, @ThamesandHudson
Available at Amazon
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Chin, chin! Asprey’s new Peninsula London boutique raises the bar
Asprey barware designs from the house’s joyful, jazz-era back catalogue are available at its new boutique in The Peninsula, London
By Caragh McKay Published
-
Step inside Precious Okoyomon’s post-apocalyptic forest in Madrid
In Madrid, Precious Okoyomon and Hans Ulrich Obrist reconvene for Obrist’s annual site-specific curation for Fundación Sandretto Re Rebaudengo
By Will Jennings Published
-
Fried chicken fever? Coqodaq knows how to do it
Devoted disciples of Korean fried chicken can worship at Manhattan’s Coqodaq, designed by the Rockwell Group
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
LA gallery Blackman Cruz celebrates 30 years of ‘beauty, oddity, and specialness’
‘Beauty & Mischief: The Design Alchemy of Blackman Cruz’ is a new book that charts three decades of the LA antique and modern furniture gallery, with a foreword by Ryan Murphy
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
From the spoon to the city: the design of Gianfranco Frattini
‘Gianfranco Frattini. Design 1955/2003’ is a new book chronicling the architect and designer’s work as well as his concept of designing ‘from the spoon to the city’
By Cristina Kiran Piotti Published
-
Inside Salvador Dalí’s eccentric Portlligat home
Salvador Dalí's eccentric Portlligat home is the subject of ‘Casa Dalí’, a new book by Apartamento with photography by Coco Capitán
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
A new book charts the history of Black design
'Now You See Me! An Introduction to 100 Years of Black Design' is a new book by Charlene Prempeh covering fashion, architecture and design
By Shawn Adams Published
-
Ronan Bouroullec book merges art, design and everyday life
‘Ronan Bouroullec: Day After Day’, from Phaidon, is a visual inventory of the French designer’s work, artistic output and daily inspiration
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger book launch rests on a Radical Design icon reimagined
This stand for the new Arnold Schwarzenegger book by Taschen was originally designed as a seating object, ‘Capitello’, by Franco Audrito’s Studio 65
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Rome Colosseum bookshop design is based on a light, modular system
The bookshops at Rome’s Colosseum are part of Migliore+Servetto’s new concept for Italian publishing house Electa
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
‘An Atlas of Es Devlin’ maps the artist’s extraordinary career
‘An Atlas of Es Devlin’, a comprehensive look at how to make stage design great, brings together a chorus of collaborators to celebrate the artist's work
By Jasper Spires Published