Invisible Collection Rive Gauche gallery in Paris is an intimate exhibition space

The Invisible Collection Rive Gauche showroom subscribes to an intimate aesthetic
Online marketplace Invisible Collection is set to open a Parisian base this spring, with a gallery near Les Invalides and the Champs de Mars encompassing chic Parisian design codes. The Invisible Collection Rive Gauche joins showrooms in New York and London, and will act both as a showcase for exhibitions, as well as offering an intimate space to entertain.
Lisbon-based multidisciplinary design studio Garcé & Dimofski is behind the elegant design of the three-storey, mid-19th-century-style home, which marks the first time the Invisible Collection features vintage and contemporary pieces together. An aesthetic that nods to both the French Arts Décoratifs movement, while highlighting French crafts, is a natural fit for its quiet location on the Rive Gauche.
Step inside Invisible Collection Rive Gauche
‘This is a very special moment for Invisible Collection; we are creating a home in a city which has always been at the very heart of everything we do,’ says Isabelle Dubern-Malleways, co-founder of Invisible Collection. ‘We have waited a long time to have a physical space in Paris and feel honoured to become the new custodians of Mayaro Editions’ space. We envision [the] Rive Gauche [showroom] to act as a little window into our aesthetic of French chic, showcasing our curation of pieces and providing us with a space to promote and spotlight our discovery of emerging talents, while also fostering collaborations between designers and artisans.’
The space opens with the ‘Passages’ installation, curated by Garcé & Dimofski and drawing on Walter Benjamin’s writings on Paris for inspiration. Taking part are designers Pierre Augustin Rose, Studioparisien, Louise Liljencrantz, Damien Langlois-Meurinne, Garance Vallée, London-based interior designer Charlotte Taylor and Korean artist-designer Minjae Kim, who intertwine historical and architectural references throughout in a rethink of Parisian culture.
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
