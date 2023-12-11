Ikea Dajlien marks the company's home wellness and training equipment debut

During Miami Art Week 2023, Ikea presented the Dajlien collection, comprising 19 new wellness products and marking the Swedish company's training equipment debut

Ikea Dajlien wellness and training equipment
The Ikea Dajlien collection, mixing wellness and training equipment with a domestic-led approach
(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)
By Maria Sobrino
published

If you think Ikea has conquered every facet of our lives, think twice - think home training as well. For Miami Art Week, the Swedish big-box furniture giant hosted an Open House to present Dajlien, their new line of versatile training equipment for the home, set to launch globally in January 2024. 

Ikea Dajlien: training equipment for the home

Ikea Dajlien

Air purifier, $34.99

(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)

Led by 4 of Ikea’s designers - Sarah Fager, Paulin Machado, Akanksha Deo, and Maja Ganszyniec - the 'Dajlien' collection brings 19 new wellness products into their catalogue. In a fresh palette of soft and bold greens, grays and bright yellow, the collection includes exercise mats, portable speakers, a training bench inspired by old-school gym equipment that converts into storage, an air purifier for recovery and stress release, and our favourite, a set of inconspicuous mint-green weights that could easily be mistaken for minimalist home decor.

Ikea Dajlien

Step stool $44.99, and Training weights $34.99 for a pair

(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)

Keeping to the brand’s vision of affordability and democratic design, the multi-purpose objects allow users to adapt the equipment to their unique lifestyle in the intimacy of their home. Not defining a clear function also takes the heaviness off its discipline and makes it easier on the eye, “We wanted to contribute to the democratization and accessibility of training, ensuring that even a bit of activity is within reach for everyone, every day,” says designer Akanksha Deo.

Ikea Dajlien

Exercise set $34.99 (include bag with two knee pads, massage ball and yoga strap)

(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)

The vibrant South Beach Open House exhibition was also a celebration on storage. In true Ikea fashion, a maze of 6 connecting rooms in an array of colour ways, invited guests to interact and draw freely on the walls and furnishings - speaking to the child in all of us.

The Ikea Dajlien collection will be available in stores from January 2024. Prices range from $3.99-$135

ikea.com

Ikea Dajlien

The Dajlien Cart, $74.99, with a selection of objects from the collection including bath and hand towels, from $3.99, Portable bluetooth speaker, $14.99

(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)

Ikea Dajlien

Shopping bags, $8.99

(Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)
Maria Sobrino

Originally hailing from Puerto Rico, Maria Sobrino spent seven years with Wallpaper* as an interiors stylist. These days you can find her enjoying a dinner al fresco at her Miami MiMo apartment on Biscayne Bay, or riding her scooter around Miami in search of beautiful things, both exterior and interior. 

