Ikea Dajlien marks the company's home wellness and training equipment debut
During Miami Art Week 2023, Ikea presented the Dajlien collection, comprising 19 new wellness products and marking the Swedish company's training equipment debut
If you think Ikea has conquered every facet of our lives, think twice - think home training as well. For Miami Art Week, the Swedish big-box furniture giant hosted an Open House to present Dajlien, their new line of versatile training equipment for the home, set to launch globally in January 2024.
Ikea Dajlien: training equipment for the home
Led by 4 of Ikea’s designers - Sarah Fager, Paulin Machado, Akanksha Deo, and Maja Ganszyniec - the 'Dajlien' collection brings 19 new wellness products into their catalogue. In a fresh palette of soft and bold greens, grays and bright yellow, the collection includes exercise mats, portable speakers, a training bench inspired by old-school gym equipment that converts into storage, an air purifier for recovery and stress release, and our favourite, a set of inconspicuous mint-green weights that could easily be mistaken for minimalist home decor.
Keeping to the brand’s vision of affordability and democratic design, the multi-purpose objects allow users to adapt the equipment to their unique lifestyle in the intimacy of their home. Not defining a clear function also takes the heaviness off its discipline and makes it easier on the eye, “We wanted to contribute to the democratization and accessibility of training, ensuring that even a bit of activity is within reach for everyone, every day,” says designer Akanksha Deo.
The vibrant South Beach Open House exhibition was also a celebration on storage. In true Ikea fashion, a maze of 6 connecting rooms in an array of colour ways, invited guests to interact and draw freely on the walls and furnishings - speaking to the child in all of us.
The Ikea Dajlien collection will be available in stores from January 2024. Prices range from $3.99-$135
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Originally hailing from Puerto Rico, Maria Sobrino spent seven years with Wallpaper* as an interiors stylist. These days you can find her enjoying a dinner al fresco at her Miami MiMo apartment on Biscayne Bay, or riding her scooter around Miami in search of beautiful things, both exterior and interior.
-
AI and creativity: Louisiana museum considers the human in the machine
‘The Irreplaceable Human’ at Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark asks what creativity is in the age of AI
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published
-
Wallpaper* gift guide: shopping with watches & jewellery editor Hannah Silver
Something you want, something you need, something to wear, and something to read. Consult this classic gifting mantra for nice and easy shopping
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Plywood House celebrates the humble material while updating a family home in Lewisham
Plywood House by Nikjoo is a Lewisham loft extension that celebrates daily family life and the functional material
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Ikea’s Space10: a decade of ground-breaking design ideas
Ikea’s Space10 has announced it will close on 31 August 2023 after ten years of groundbreaking innovations in food, design and more: see our Space10 top ten
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Ikea leaf table: the story of a flat-pack icon that sparked a design revolution
The Ikea leaf table sparked a flat-pack revolution when it launched in 1956: the design is now reimagined in new, colourful interpretations for the company’s 80th anniversary
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Vintage Ikea furniture: shop our edit, from postmodern to midcentury
We’ve curated the best vintage Ikea furniture available to buy now, from Virgil Abloh to Verner Panton
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Ikea’s Space10 launches ‘Couch in an Envelope’
‘Couch in an Envelope’ is the latest speculative design project by Ikea research lab Space10, in collaboration with designers Panter&Tourron
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Ikea 80th anniversary collection is a colourful treasure trove of great designs
New pieces revealed for the Nytillverkad collection, celebrating Ikea’s 80th anniversary with forward-facing materials and fresh new colours. Discover the new drop of 1970s and 1980s designs
By Emma O'Kelly Last updated
-
‘Homes are a mirror of ourselves’: Annie Leibovitz joins Ikea as inaugural artist in residence and mentor
As part of Ikea’s Artist in Residence Programme, Annie Leibovitz will spend 2023 travelling the globe to capture how people live in their homes, also leading a mentoring programme for five aspiring young photographers
By Emma O'Kelly Last updated
-
Ikea and Olafur Eliasson’s Little Sun launch solar-powered lighting collection
Ikea partners with Little Sun, Olafur Eliasson’s social enterprise dedicated to clean energy, to create the two limited-edition solar-powered lamps of the Sammanländ collection
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Ikea and Marimekko collaborate on a wellness-inspired collection
The Bastua collection by Ikea and Marimekko is inspired by Nordic rituals of wellness and self-care, and includes furniture, glassware, and textiles in bold patterns
By Rosa Bertoli Published