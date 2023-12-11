Ikea Dajlien marks the company's home wellness and training equipment debut

If you think Ikea has conquered every facet of our lives, think twice - think home training as well. For Miami Art Week, the Swedish big-box furniture giant hosted an Open House to present Dajlien, their new line of versatile training equipment for the home, set to launch globally in January 2024.

Ikea Dajlien: training equipment for the home

Air purifier, $34.99 (Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)

Led by 4 of Ikea’s designers - Sarah Fager, Paulin Machado, Akanksha Deo, and Maja Ganszyniec - the 'Dajlien' collection brings 19 new wellness products into their catalogue. In a fresh palette of soft and bold greens, grays and bright yellow, the collection includes exercise mats, portable speakers, a training bench inspired by old-school gym equipment that converts into storage, an air purifier for recovery and stress release, and our favourite, a set of inconspicuous mint-green weights that could easily be mistaken for minimalist home decor.

Step stool $44.99, and Training weights $34.99 for a pair (Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)

Keeping to the brand’s vision of affordability and democratic design, the multi-purpose objects allow users to adapt the equipment to their unique lifestyle in the intimacy of their home. Not defining a clear function also takes the heaviness off its discipline and makes it easier on the eye, “We wanted to contribute to the democratization and accessibility of training, ensuring that even a bit of activity is within reach for everyone, every day,” says designer Akanksha Deo.

Exercise set $34.99 (include bag with two knee pads, massage ball and yoga strap) (Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)

The vibrant South Beach Open House exhibition was also a celebration on storage. In true Ikea fashion, a maze of 6 connecting rooms in an array of colour ways, invited guests to interact and draw freely on the walls and furnishings - speaking to the child in all of us.

The Ikea Dajlien collection will be available in stores from January 2024. Prices range from $3.99-$135

ikea.com

The Dajlien Cart, $74.99, with a selection of objects from the collection including bath and hand towels, from $3.99, Portable bluetooth speaker, $14.99 (Image credit: Courtesy Ikea)