Gubi’s new Parisian home is ‘a design destination as much as a showroom’

Take a first look around as Gubi House Paris opens its doors, the design brand’s second dedicated space outside of Copenhagen

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Gubi Paris Interior
Gubi opens its third showroom within a historic Parisian apartment with high ceilings, tall windows and classical detailing in the city's 8th arrondissement
(Image credit: Gubi)

'Design behaves differently when it’s placed in a real environment,' reflected Gubi CEO, Marie Kristine Schmidt ahead of today's opening of Gubi House Paris (16 April 2026). Located in a historic Parisian apartment in the city's 8th arrondissement, Gubi's third showroom space offers a picture-perfect fantasy of Parisian life, with its high ceilings, tall French windows and preserved architectural details. 'In a traditional showroom, pieces are often understood individually. In an interior, they exist in relation to light, movement, and people,' Schmidt continued.

Interior of Gubi Paris showroom

(Image credit: Gubi)

Here in Paris, Gubi's clean-lined pieces are layered against the patina of history, in what the brand describes as 'a distinctly French' interpretation of the Gubi universe.

In a traditional showroom, pieces are often understood individually. In an interior, they exist in relation to light, movement, and people

'Paris has always been part of the cultural landscape that Gubi operates within, but opening here now reflects a shift from presence to permanence,' Schmidt told Wallpaper*. 'It’s a city where design is not isolated; it exists in a constant dialogue with architecture, fashion and art. For Gubi, that way of thinking feels very natural. We’ve reached a point where establishing a home in Paris allows us to engage more directly with a city that continually shapes what feels contemporary. It’s less about expansion, and more about entering into that conversation with intent.'

Interior of Gubi Paris showroom

Gubi describes the apartment's hallway entrance as 'a contemporary interpretation of a Parisian apartment threshold' with key collection pieces, including the 'Tavolo a Dischi' table, 'Keen' shelving system, and 'Multi-Lite' floor lamp

(Image credit: Gubi)

Each room across two floors has been designed to reveal a distinct facet of contemporary living – from a more social, hotel-like living area to quieter zones for dining, working and rest, with each setting shaped by shifts in light, material and atmosphere. In the main living space, Pierre Paulin’s sculptural seating anchors a loose, conversational layout, while elsewhere pieces such as the ‘Epic’ dining table and Greta M Grossman’s ‘62 Desk’ introduce moments of gathering and focus, the collection settling into the architecture as part of an inhabited interior rather than a staged display.

Interior of Gubi Paris showroom

The first floor is laid out as a series of connected settings designed to convey the ease of a boutique hotel

(Image credit: Gubi)

The ‘showroom-as-apartment’ concept is something the brand first explored in 2024 with the opening of Gubi House London set within a Georgian townhouse on Charterhouse Square – its first dedicated location outside its hometown of Copenhagen (where the brand is housed in a sprawling waterfront industrial space). With each house, the brand seeks to interpret the collection through its local architecture and culture.

‘It allows us to move beyond display and instead create an atmosphere people can step into – something closer to a lived experience than a commercial setting’

Marie Kristine Schmidt, CEO Gubi

'In Paris, the apartment introduces a different intimacy, where design is inseparable from daily life and cultural rhythm,' says Schmidt. 'By working this way, we can present the collection as part of everyday living, showing how it supports social gatherings, relaxation, and work. It allows us to move beyond display and instead create an atmosphere people can step into – something closer to a lived experience than a commercial setting.'

Gubi House Paris, 1st floor, 81 rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris, France
Open by appointment only.

Interior of Gubi Paris showroom

The first floor lounge is the social heart of the apartment

(Image credit: Gubi)

Interior of Gubi Paris showroom

A set of sculptural 'F300' lounge chairs, £2,999 each, are part of the expressive lounge landscape

(Image credit: Gubi)

Interior of Gubi Paris showroom

More intimate in scale, the ‘salon’ brings together lounge, dining and work settings in a layered composition

(Image credit: Gubi)

Interior of Gubi Paris showroom

The monumental 'Epic' elliptical dining table, £7,999, accompanied by 'Beetle' chairs, £299 each, introduces a place to gather

(Image credit: Gubi)

Interior of Gubi Paris showroom

The mood softens in the bedroom, which was conceived as an intimate, hospitality-inspired retreat

(Image credit: Gubi)

Interior of Gubi Paris showroom

The ‘Elogio’ sofa, designed by Tobia and Afra Scarpa, sits at the centre of the apartment's 'boutique hotel' area, paired with the 'P3' lounge chair, from £999

(Image credit: Gubi)

Interior of Gubi Paris showroom

The apartment's salon is designed to reflect modern Parisian apartment life

(Image credit: Gubi)

Interior of Gubi Paris showroom

A quiet workspace in the apartment's 'Winter Garden' pairs Greta M Grossman’s '62' desk, £2,999, with a 'Masculo' meeting chair, £1,399

(Image credit: Gubi)

Interior of Gubi Paris showroom

(Image credit: Gubi)

Interior of Gubi Paris showroom

The 'Tavolo a Dischi' table, £4,499, in the hallway

(Image credit: Gubi)

Interior of Gubi Paris showroom

On the ground floor, the ‘studio’ is a space where visitors can engage directly with the Gubi collection

(Image credit: Gubi)

Interior of Gubi Paris showroom

The 'Stay' bed anchors the bedroom, while tactile materials and low lighting create a space for rest

(Image credit: Gubi)

Interior of Gubi Paris showroom

A corner of the bedroom space

(Image credit: Gubi)

Interior of Gubi Paris showroom

Functioning as both a meeting space and a material library, the meeting room brings together 'Beetle' counter chairs, £599 each, and Gubi counter stools, arranged around a custom 'Moon' table (elliptical ‘Moon’ table available from £8,599)

(Image credit: Gubi)

Interior of Gubi Paris showroom

The apartmenrt features a fully glazed winter garden

(Image credit: Gubi)

Interior of Gubi Paris showroom

(Image credit: Gubi)

Interior of Gubi Paris showroom

(Image credit: Gubi)

Exterior of Gubi Paris showroom

Set within a historic apartment on Rue de Monceau in Paris’s 8th arrondissement, Gubi House Paris is surrounded by galleries, studios and grand Haussmannian architecture

(Image credit: Gubi)
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Ali Morris

Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people for titles such as Dezeen, Wallpaper* and Kinfolk.