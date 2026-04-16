'Design behaves differently when it’s placed in a real environment,' reflected Gubi CEO, Marie Kristine Schmidt ahead of today's opening of Gubi House Paris (16 April 2026). Located in a historic Parisian apartment in the city's 8th arrondissement, Gubi's third showroom space offers a picture-perfect fantasy of Parisian life, with its high ceilings, tall French windows and preserved architectural details. 'In a traditional showroom, pieces are often understood individually. In an interior, they exist in relation to light, movement, and people,' Schmidt continued.

(Image credit: Gubi)

Here in Paris, Gubi's clean-lined pieces are layered against the patina of history, in what the brand describes as 'a distinctly French' interpretation of the Gubi universe.

In a traditional showroom, pieces are often understood individually. In an interior, they exist in relation to light, movement, and people

'Paris has always been part of the cultural landscape that Gubi operates within, but opening here now reflects a shift from presence to permanence,' Schmidt told Wallpaper*. 'It’s a city where design is not isolated; it exists in a constant dialogue with architecture, fashion and art. For Gubi, that way of thinking feels very natural. We’ve reached a point where establishing a home in Paris allows us to engage more directly with a city that continually shapes what feels contemporary. It’s less about expansion, and more about entering into that conversation with intent.'

Gubi describes the apartment's hallway entrance as 'a contemporary interpretation of a Parisian apartment threshold' with key collection pieces, including the 'Tavolo a Dischi' table, 'Keen' shelving system, and 'Multi-Lite' floor lamp (Image credit: Gubi)

Each room across two floors has been designed to reveal a distinct facet of contemporary living – from a more social, hotel-like living area to quieter zones for dining, working and rest, with each setting shaped by shifts in light, material and atmosphere. In the main living space, Pierre Paulin’s sculptural seating anchors a loose, conversational layout, while elsewhere pieces such as the ‘Epic’ dining table and Greta M Grossman’s ‘62 Desk’ introduce moments of gathering and focus, the collection settling into the architecture as part of an inhabited interior rather than a staged display.

The first floor is laid out as a series of connected settings designed to convey the ease of a boutique hotel (Image credit: Gubi)

The ‘showroom-as-apartment’ concept is something the brand first explored in 2024 with the opening of Gubi House London set within a Georgian townhouse on Charterhouse Square – its first dedicated location outside its hometown of Copenhagen (where the brand is housed in a sprawling waterfront industrial space). With each house, the brand seeks to interpret the collection through its local architecture and culture.

‘It allows us to move beyond display and instead create an atmosphere people can step into – something closer to a lived experience than a commercial setting’ Marie Kristine Schmidt, CEO Gubi

'In Paris, the apartment introduces a different intimacy, where design is inseparable from daily life and cultural rhythm,' says Schmidt. 'By working this way, we can present the collection as part of everyday living, showing how it supports social gatherings, relaxation, and work. It allows us to move beyond display and instead create an atmosphere people can step into – something closer to a lived experience than a commercial setting.'

Gubi House Paris, 1st floor, 81 rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris, France

Open by appointment only.

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The first floor lounge is the social heart of the apartment (Image credit: Gubi)

A set of sculptural 'F300' lounge chairs, £2,999 each, are part of the expressive lounge landscape (Image credit: Gubi)

More intimate in scale, the ‘salon’ brings together lounge, dining and work settings in a layered composition (Image credit: Gubi)

The mood softens in the bedroom, which was conceived as an intimate, hospitality-inspired retreat (Image credit: Gubi)

The ‘Elogio’ sofa, designed by Tobia and Afra Scarpa, sits at the centre of the apartment's 'boutique hotel' area, paired with the 'P3' lounge chair, from £999 (Image credit: Gubi)

The apartment's salon is designed to reflect modern Parisian apartment life (Image credit: Gubi)

(Image credit: Gubi)

On the ground floor, the ‘studio’ is a space where visitors can engage directly with the Gubi collection (Image credit: Gubi)

The 'Stay' bed anchors the bedroom, while tactile materials and low lighting create a space for rest (Image credit: Gubi)

A corner of the bedroom space (Image credit: Gubi)

Functioning as both a meeting space and a material library, the meeting room brings together 'Beetle' counter chairs, £599 each, and Gubi counter stools, arranged around a custom 'Moon' table (elliptical ‘Moon’ table available from £8,599) (Image credit: Gubi)

The apartmenrt features a fully glazed winter garden (Image credit: Gubi)

(Image credit: Gubi)

(Image credit: Gubi)

Set within a historic apartment on Rue de Monceau in Paris’s 8th arrondissement, Gubi House Paris is surrounded by galleries, studios and grand Haussmannian architecture (Image credit: Gubi)