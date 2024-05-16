Tour the new Gubi London showroom, set within a Georgian townhouse

The new Gubi London showroom opens on Charterhouse Square, set within Grade-II-listed Georgian terrace and offering a glimpse into the domestic opportunities of the Danish company's eclectic collections. This is the first dedicated location Gubi opens outside its hometown of Copenhagen (where the brand is housed in a sprawling waterfront industrial space), and aims at giving guests a vision of how the company's modern and contemporary collections can exist within a home environment.

Gubi London showroom: take a tour

Joe Colombo's Basket sofa on the top floor is flanked by a series of Turbo pendant lamps in different dimensions, a 1965 design by Louis Weisdorf (Image credit: Michael Sinclair)

The world of Gubi unfurls over four floors, with timeless collections shown within intimate settings. The displays demonstrate the versatility of the Gubi offering, which includes iconic lighting by the likes of Paavo Tynell and Gianfranco Frattini, mirrors by Gio Ponti and upholstered furniture by Pierre Paulin shown alongside contemporary works.

To frame the collections, Gubi collaborated with File Under Pop, Josephine Akvama Hoffmeyer's colour laboratory, which provided the chromatic backdrop for the space. The house's walls, floors, and ceilings feature a carefully curated combination of clay, lava stone, paint, and hand-painted wallpaper in discreet and vivid hues - think sage green with orange skirting board in the dining room, or navy blue framing a traditional fireplace.

A dining space outfitted with Marcel Gascoin's C-Chair dining chairs from 1947, with a 1953 table by the designer. On the left is Gam Fratesi's Beetle Lounge chair, under Robert Dudley Best's 1930s Bestlite floor lamp (Image credit: Michael Sinclair)

As guests move across the spaces, the dynamic displays evolve through colour palettes and every room helps to visualise Gubi's offering in a functional manner, with modern classics such as Gam Fratesi's Beetle Chairs and Space Copenhagen's Moon Dining Table conversing with mid-century reissues.

'The Georgian grandeur of Charterhouse Square makes the perfect canvas on which to display GUBI’s collection,' says Chief Brand Officer Marie Kristine Schmidt. 'The rooms we have created demonstrate the versatility of the collection as a whole, while allowing individual pieces to shine – creating a compelling and dynamic vision of the modern British townhouse.'

As guest enter the townhouse on the ground floor, an intimate lounge space features mirrors by Gio Ponti a lighting by Paavo Tynell, with GamFratesi's Sejour armchair (in white) and Carlo de Carli's CDC.1 lounge chair from 1954 (Image credit: Michael Sinclair)

The mix of contemporary and modern design is evident throughout the space: on the first floor, Pierre Paulin's Pacha chair is shown here alongside GamFratesi's Bat lounge chair and Epic coffee table. On the wall is a composition of Dédal Shelves by Mathieu Mathegot, from 1955 (Image credit: Michael Sinclair)