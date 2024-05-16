Tour the new Gubi London showroom, set within a Georgian townhouse
The new Gubi London showroom takes over a Georgian townhouse on Charterhouse Square, offering a domestic glimpse into the Danish brand's many creative identities
The new Gubi London showroom opens on Charterhouse Square, set within Grade-II-listed Georgian terrace and offering a glimpse into the domestic opportunities of the Danish company's eclectic collections. This is the first dedicated location Gubi opens outside its hometown of Copenhagen (where the brand is housed in a sprawling waterfront industrial space), and aims at giving guests a vision of how the company's modern and contemporary collections can exist within a home environment.
Gubi London showroom: take a tour
The world of Gubi unfurls over four floors, with timeless collections shown within intimate settings. The displays demonstrate the versatility of the Gubi offering, which includes iconic lighting by the likes of Paavo Tynell and Gianfranco Frattini, mirrors by Gio Ponti and upholstered furniture by Pierre Paulin shown alongside contemporary works.
To frame the collections, Gubi collaborated with File Under Pop, Josephine Akvama Hoffmeyer's colour laboratory, which provided the chromatic backdrop for the space. The house's walls, floors, and ceilings feature a carefully curated combination of clay, lava stone, paint, and hand-painted wallpaper in discreet and vivid hues - think sage green with orange skirting board in the dining room, or navy blue framing a traditional fireplace.
As guests move across the spaces, the dynamic displays evolve through colour palettes and every room helps to visualise Gubi's offering in a functional manner, with modern classics such as Gam Fratesi's Beetle Chairs and Space Copenhagen's Moon Dining Table conversing with mid-century reissues.
'The Georgian grandeur of Charterhouse Square makes the perfect canvas on which to display GUBI’s collection,' says Chief Brand Officer Marie Kristine Schmidt. 'The rooms we have created demonstrate the versatility of the collection as a whole, while allowing individual pieces to shine – creating a compelling and dynamic vision of the modern British townhouse.'
Open by appointment only
Gubi London
12 Charterhouse Square
EC1M 6AX
