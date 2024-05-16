Tour the new Gubi London showroom, set within a Georgian townhouse

The new Gubi London showroom takes over a Georgian townhouse on Charterhouse Square, offering a domestic glimpse into the Danish brand's many creative identities

Interiors of Gubi London showroom
On the first floor of Gubi's townhouse is a Wonder modular sofa by Space Copenhagen shown alongside Pierre Paulin's Pacha chair. In the middle of the room are Gam Fratesi's Epic coffee tables, while lighting in the space includes Bonderup & Thorup's Semi Pendant from 1968, ni Roasted Pumpkin Glossy (left), and a pair of Bill Curry's Stemlite floor lamps from 1962
(Image credit: Michael Sinclair)
By
published
Contributions from

The new Gubi London showroom opens on Charterhouse Square, set within Grade-II-listed Georgian terrace and offering a glimpse into the domestic opportunities of the Danish company's eclectic collections. This is the first dedicated location Gubi opens outside its hometown of Copenhagen (where the brand is housed in a sprawling waterfront industrial space), and aims at giving guests a vision of how the company's modern and contemporary collections can exist within a home environment. 

Gubi London showroom: take a tour

Interiors of Gubi London showroom

Joe Colombo's Basket sofa on the top floor is flanked by a series of Turbo pendant lamps in different dimensions, a 1965 design by Louis Weisdorf

(Image credit: Michael Sinclair)

The world of Gubi unfurls over four floors, with timeless collections shown within intimate settings. The displays demonstrate the versatility of the Gubi offering, which includes iconic lighting by the likes of Paavo Tynell and Gianfranco Frattini, mirrors by Gio Ponti and upholstered furniture by Pierre Paulin shown alongside contemporary works.  

To frame the collections, Gubi collaborated with File Under Pop, Josephine Akvama Hoffmeyer's colour laboratory, which provided the chromatic backdrop for the space. The house's walls, floors, and ceilings feature a carefully curated combination of clay, lava stone, paint, and hand-painted wallpaper in discreet and vivid hues  - think sage green with orange skirting board in the dining room, or navy blue framing a traditional fireplace.

Interiors of Gubi London showroom

A dining space outfitted with Marcel Gascoin's C-Chair dining chairs from 1947, with a 1953 table by the designer. On the left is Gam Fratesi's Beetle Lounge chair, under Robert Dudley Best's 1930s Bestlite floor lamp

(Image credit: Michael Sinclair)

As guests move across the spaces, the dynamic displays evolve through colour palettes and every room helps to visualise Gubi's offering in a functional manner, with modern classics such as Gam Fratesi's Beetle Chairs and Space Copenhagen's Moon Dining Table conversing with mid-century reissues.

'The Georgian grandeur of Charterhouse Square makes the perfect canvas on which to display GUBI’s collection,' says Chief Brand Officer Marie Kristine Schmidt. 'The rooms we have created demonstrate the versatility of the collection as a whole, while allowing individual pieces to shine – creating a compelling and dynamic vision of the modern British townhouse.'

Open by appointment only

Gubi London
12 Charterhouse Square
EC1M 6AX

gubi.com

Interiors of Gubi London showroom

As guest enter the townhouse on the ground floor, an intimate lounge space features mirrors by Gio Ponti a lighting by Paavo Tynell, with GamFratesi's Sejour armchair (in white) and Carlo de Carli's CDC.1 lounge chair from 1954

(Image credit: Michael Sinclair)

Interiors of Gubi London showroom

The mix of contemporary and modern design is evident throughout the space: on the first floor, Pierre Paulin's Pacha chair is shown here alongside GamFratesi's Bat lounge chair and Epic coffee table. On the wall is a composition of Dédal Shelves by Mathieu Mathegot, from 1955

(Image credit: Michael Sinclair)

Interiors of Gubi London showroom

One corner of the ground floor space is dedicated to an intimate dining area, with Space Copenhagen's Moon dining table and Bat dining chairs by GamFratesi. The lamp is by Pavoo Tynell, from 1967

(Image credit: Michael Sinclair)
Topics
Gubi
Rosa Bertoli

Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.

With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸