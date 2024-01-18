Brooklyn’s Nine Chapel unveils interiors by Gubi

Located in Brooklyn, Nine Chapel is SO-IL’s latest residential development, now unveiling a new model residence by Danish design brand Gubi. The 14-storey tower comprises 27 luxury homes conceived with a priority on outdoor space. 'At the core of Nine Chapel is a profound interest in creating thoughtful, useful living spaces that blur the line between indoors and out,' say Sam Alison-Mayne and Sebastian Mendez, co-founders of real estate development firm Tankhouse, which is behind the project. 'Through innovative, diverse outdoor spaces, we’ve created not only beautiful, high-design homes with incredible views, but also a sense of community – something that many buyers are increasingly seeking.'

Nine Chapel: interiors by Gubi

Pierre Paulin's ‘Pacha’ lounge chair and ‘Obello’ Portable Light by Bill Curry (Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo)

Danish design company Gubi has come on board to design Nine Chapel's model residence and a series of upcoming amenity spaces for the development. The sophisticated curation of Gubi pieces that includes furniture and lighting reflects Tankhouse's mission to redefine urban interiors and the approach to living.

Classics such as Mads Caprani’s and Paavo Tynell's lamps and Pierre Paulin's 1975 ‘Pacha’ lounge chairs sit alongside contemporary pieces designed for Gubi by Danish-Italian duo Gam Fratesi, such as the ‘Epic’ dining table in white marble and the ‘Sejour’ lounge chair, featuring a silhouette that nods to midcentury design with a modern spin.

‘Epic’ dining table in white marble and ‘Beetle’ dining chairs by Gam Fratesi. Above the table is a ‘Semi’ pendant lamp by Bonderup & Thorup (Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo)

'The partnership between Gubi and Tankhouse is rooted in a shared desire to connect with nature and explore how indoor and outdoor meet and merge,' says Marie Kristine Schmidt, chief brand officer at Gubi. 'Gubi’s designs are made for longevity; its furniture is durable and aesthetically timeless enough to last a lifetime, which supports Tankhouse’s sustainability initiatives.'

Gubi's distinctive design touch will also be found across the building's amenities, which include a residents’ lounge for gatherings and remote working, a fitness studio, and a sunken landscaped garden at the entrance, connecting the building with the outdoors.

On the bedside tables are Stemlite Table amps by Bill Curry (Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo)