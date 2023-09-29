Friedman Benda Paris to open in 2024
Friedman Benda Paris will see the US design gallery bridge the Atlantic, opening in an industrial building in the Marais
Friedman Benda has bridged the Atlantic and announced its third design gallery, set to open in Paris in early 2024. Right in the heart of the Marais, home to quirky boutiques and historic architecture, the new outpost will embrace its locality and expand engagement with Friedman Benda’s global community, joining the existing New York and Los Angeles locations.
Friedman Benda Paris, coming in 2024
Measuring over 500 sq m, the new Paris location is a perfect space to host what Friedman Benda is most known for: showcasing contemporary designs from prominent names or breakthrough designers in the industry, from Misha Kahn to Nendo and, currently exhibiting at Friedman Benda New York, Fernando Laposse.
The panelled skylights cast an open light onto the industrial skeleton of the space, creating openness within the gallery, and evoking the understated elegance of a Parisian ballet studio.
Astrid Malingreau has been appointed director of the Friedman Benda Paris, and is set to help deliver on the gallery’s mission of displaying an array of design, art and architecture, and exploring perspectives and voices that have previously been marginalised.
The opening of the Paris gallery holds more emotional value for co-founder Marc Benda (featured in the Wallpaper* USA 300 guide to creative America), who said: ‘It is every artist’s dream to exhibit in Paris, a heaven and inspiration for creatives for centuries. My personal journey in design started here almost 30 years ago.’
Partner Jennifer Olshin adds: ’We are looking forward to joining this thriving historic ecosystem and envision a new context, a unique dialogue with the Parisian public and studios we represent. We are excited as a team to contribute to the cross-cultural landscape of this vibrant city we all love.’
Friedman Benda Paris, opening 2024
38 Rue du Temple
75004 Paris
