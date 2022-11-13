Deirdre Dyson’s new geometric rugs cover all the angles
Deirdre Dyson offers a vivid geometry lesson with her ten-strong, made-to-measure ‘Angles’ rug collection
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Deirdre Dyson is no stranger to experimentation; her previous colourful rug collections use mirrored natural forms, abstractions in colour and a cut-out underfoot concertina. Dyson approaches rug composition as she would a painting, having been formally trained in fine art and graphic design.
‘Angles’ geometric rugs by Deirdre Dyson
Structure sits at the centre of Dyson's designs, followed closely by colour – to kick off her creative process for this collection, she set herself a challenge, allowing herself to use only angles in the designs. Armed with a set square and a ruler, she set to work casting lines, overlapping, mirroring and slotting shapes together. ‘Once I was happy with them, I concentrated on applying a variety of colours, using them to create a feeling of space and dimension,’ explains Dyson on her process.
The resulting array of made-to-measure rugs are, unsurprisingly – angular – and explore the full breadth of their style. In ‘Akimbo’, Dyson uses disjointed acute angles in a simple, tri-coloured design. ‘Clarity’ plays with depth, overlapping earthy, pale tones in irregular four-sided shapes. ‘Tracks’ plays with a lattice pattern in a unification of cross-hatching and zig-zags, and ‘Hover’, ‘Tension’ and ‘Can-Can’ mirror and repeat to create graphic tonal reflections.
The hand-crafted rugs, which use two-thirds Tibetan wool and one-third pure silk, are made by Nepalese weavers, along with being Goodweave certified (a label ensuring rugs are made using no child, forced or bonded labour) and made to measure. The bespoke element of the designs allows them to be fitted perfectly to each home or commercial space, and allows for a full spectrum of colours to be explored in the designs – with colour combinations curated by Dyson and her design team.
The new rugs will have a staggered release: in the Deirdre Dyson Paris gallery in St-Germain-des-Près, a preview will be held from 18 January 2023, coinciding with Parisian design festival Paris Déco Off. Then, in the King’s Road, London showroom, the collection will adorn the walls from late January, and be available to buy from March. For those keen to test out the designs, samples will be on loan from 30 November 2022.
Martha Elliott is the Junior Digital News Editor at Wallpaper*. After graduating from university she worked in arts-based behavioural therapy, then embarked on a career in journalism, joining Wallpaper* at the start of 2022. She reports on art, design and architecture, as well as covering regular news stories across all channels.
-
Chicago coffee cart adds contemporary minimalism to Kenzo Tange building
Chicago coffee cart by Norman Kelley and Spencer McNeil serves up macchiatos and minimalism in iconic Kenzo Tange building
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Fuzzy and fluffy flourishes, made for dressing up this winter
From colourful capes to faux fur-wrapped heels, fuzzy and fluffy textures that are about anything but hibernation
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Fun and sustainable 3D-printed desk accessories as Pearson Lloyd adds to ‘bFriends‘ series for Bene
From pen pots to stackable wildlife: new ‘bFriends’ bioplastic desk accessories from Pearson Lloyd for Bene
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
Fun and sustainable 3D-printed desk accessories as Pearson Lloyd adds to ‘bFriends‘ series for Bene
From pen pots to stackable wildlife: new ‘bFriends’ bioplastic desk accessories from Pearson Lloyd for Bene
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
House of Walpole brings together Britain’s leading luxury brands
British luxury confederation Walpole launches House of Walpole in London, a residence and event space that showcases timeless craft alongside contemporary design
By TF Chan • Published
-
Fendi presents Lukas Gschwandtner’s Triclinium at Design Miami 2022
Design Miami 2022: Fendi presents Triclinium by Austrian artist Lukas Gschwandtner
By TF Chan • Published
-
Vintage Ikea pop-up makes London debut
Casa Billy is the first physical event of vintage Ikea seller Billy For Sale
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Eames office chairs take the spotlight in a new digital showcase
Iconic Eames office chairs designs are celebrated by the Eames Institute of Infinite Curiosity in a new online exhibition titled 'The Ever-Evolving Eames Aluminium Group'
By Maria Cristina Didero • Published
-
Bard, Edinburgh’s new shop and gallery, celebrates Scottish design
Bard puts Scottish design in the spotlight
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
The theatrical world of Lee Broom is celebrated in a new book
Lee Broom: Fashioning Design, published by Rizzoli, charts the designer’s 15 years in the industry in dramatic style
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Female Californian designers celebrated in new R & Company exhibition
R & Company presents ‘Born Too Tall: California Women Designers, Postwar to Postmodern’
By Tilly Macalister-Smith • Published