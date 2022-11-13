Deirdre Dyson’s new geometric rugs cover all the angles

Deirdre Dyson is no stranger to experimentation; her previous colourful rug collections use mirrored natural forms, abstractions in colour and a cut-out underfoot concertina. Dyson approaches rug composition as she would a painting, having been formally trained in fine art and graphic design.

‘Angles’ geometric rugs by Deirdre Dyson

Structure sits at the centre of Dyson's designs, followed closely by colour – to kick off her creative process for this collection, she set herself a challenge, allowing herself to use only angles in the designs. Armed with a set square and a ruler, she set to work casting lines, overlapping, mirroring and slotting shapes together. ‘Once I was happy with them, I concentrated on applying a variety of colours, using them to create a feeling of space and dimension,’ explains Dyson on her process.

The resulting array of made-to-measure rugs are, unsurprisingly – angular – and explore the full breadth of their style. In ‘Akimbo’, Dyson uses disjointed acute angles in a simple, tri-coloured design. ‘Clarity’ plays with depth, overlapping earthy, pale tones in irregular four-sided shapes. ‘Tracks’ plays with a lattice pattern in a unification of cross-hatching and zig-zags, and ‘Hover’, ‘Tension’ and ‘Can-Can’ mirror and repeat to create graphic tonal reflections.

Deirdre Dyson’s ‘Akimbo’ rug, from her ‘Angles’ collection (Image credit: Courtesy Deirdre Dyson. Photography: Jake Curtis)

The hand-crafted rugs, which use two-thirds Tibetan wool and one-third pure silk, are made by Nepalese weavers, along with being Goodweave certified (a label ensuring rugs are made using no child, forced or bonded labour) and made to measure. The bespoke element of the designs allows them to be fitted perfectly to each home or commercial space, and allows for a full spectrum of colours to be explored in the designs – with colour combinations curated by Dyson and her design team.

The new rugs will have a staggered release: in the Deirdre Dyson Paris gallery in St-Germain-des-Près, a preview will be held from 18 January 2023, coinciding with Parisian design festival Paris Déco Off. Then, in the King’s Road, London showroom, the collection will adorn the walls from late January, and be available to buy from March. For those keen to test out the designs, samples will be on loan from 30 November 2022.

Deirdre Dyson's Hover rug, from her Angles collection (Image credit: Courtesy Deirdre Dyson. Photography: Jake Curtis)