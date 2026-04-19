The design strategist and curator Ambra Medda is widely regarded as a foundational figure in the collectible design scene. She co-founded Design Miami in 2005 and served as its director for six years, helping to lead the fair in its formative period. Since then, she has collaborated with some of the most influential names in the industry — including the London Design Museum and Christie's — co-founded the online marketplace L’ArcoBaleno, and curated or advised on projects across the globe.

This year’s Milan Design Week marks a turning point for the industry veteran. Following a move to Milan from her longtime base in London, she is opening a new creative space for her curatorial studio AMO, which will host its inaugural exhibition during the week. Co-curated with design historian Amy Tai, the show brings together the ceramic work of Greek designer Leda Athanasopoulou and textiles by the Chinese artist Yumo Yuan. Ahead of the show, Wallpaper* caught up with Medda to discuss the evolving industry, her latest ventures and Milan’s renewed allure.

Ambra Medda on Milan

Ambra Medda and Amy Tai (Image credit: Courtesy AMO)

Wallpaper*: You lived in Milan as a child, yet have spent the past several decades in cities such as London, New York and Miami. How does it feel to be living and working here again?

Ambra Medda: In truth, I feel a bit nostalgic for the old, sleepy Milan. But it also feels very right to be living and working here again, at a moment when the city is buzzing with new people and ideas, both homegrown and from abroad. I love being part of a city that is changing and evolving at such speed, as I experienced in Miami back in 2005 and later, to a lesser degree, in Berlin. It’s a privilege to participate in and contribute to the cultural landscape of a city.

W*: When you co-founded Design Miami in 2005, it was among the first major events dedicated to collectible design. Now, in 2026, even the Salone del Mobile is debuting a dedicated section, Salone Raritas. What does that say about the position of collectible design today?

AM: I’d say it has earned its rightful place!

W*: You’re opening the new headquarters for your curatorial studio, AMO, during Milan Design Week. What can visitors expect to encounter?

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

AM: It’s our sunny corner of Milan, a bit off the beaten path. Visitors can expect a mash-up of fine art, folk art, craft and design. We hope people leave feeling refreshed, inspired and optimistic.

Textiles by Yumo Yuan, a London-based silk weaver, originally from Northeast China. His work for this exhibition references vintage textile fragments from both his and Athanasopoulou’s personal archives, and combines the weaver's cultural language with Greek symbolism (Image credit: Natalia Ruhe)

W*: The exhibition, titled ‘Sail Away’, features the work of the Greek designer Leda Athanasopoulou and the Chinese artist Yumo Yuan. Why did you choose to bring these two practices together?

AM: ‘Sail Away’ is co-curated with Amy Tai. Amy’s family is Chinese, and we’ve long wanted to shine a light on contemporary Chinese voices in design and craft. I was born in Greece and feel that young talent from that region is also underrepresented on a global stage. That was the seed of the idea.

W*: How did you first come across their work?

AM: Leda and Amy first met years ago while living in New York, and we have long admired her practice. We discovered Yumo through Rufus Seagrim, a friend who studied with him at Central Saint Martins.

Textile by Yumo Yuan (Image credit: Natalia Ruhe)

W*: You’ve said that the AMO space will become an ‘environment for cultural exchange and experimentation’. What are your plans for the space after design week ends?

AM: We will host residencies, workshops and other activations that reflect our point of view on what it means to live well in these times — from dumpling parties to reiki. Beyond our ongoing dedication to celebrating craft and design talent, we want to be a place of exchange and human connection.

W*: What are you most looking forward to seeing during Milan Design Week this year?

AM: We initiated two new creative collaborations this year: ‘Forever Fornasetti. New Encounters’ with Tutto Bene and Fjura, as well as the ‘Homage to the Square’ tile collection by Mutina for The Josef & Anni Albers Foundation. It will be immensely rewarding to see those come to life. Otherwise, I’m also looking forward to the Uzbekistan craft presentation at Palazzo Citterio, the Barber Osgerby show at the Triennale, and Casa Milana’s collaboration with Beni Rugs.

AMO Presents: Sail Away

Via Nullo, 6, 20129, Milan

Monday 20-Friday 24 April, 10:00 am-6:00 pm