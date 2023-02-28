Inside Shoreditch Arts Club: east London’s new hub for cultural and culinary delights
Shoreditch Arts Club, opening on 7 March, is a new private members' club set within the landmark Tea Building that aims to evoke ‘the curiosity of an avid art collector’s home’
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Shoreditch Arts Club, opening on 7 March 2023, will be the newest addition to east London’s arts and culture scene. The private members' club will seek to evoke ‘the curiosity of an avid art collector’s home’ and offer a fusion of art forms, through a revolving programme of performances, moving image commissions and installations.
The club will take over 500 sq m of 6 Redchurch Street, Shoreditch’s Tea Building, a 1930s warehouse and local landmark. It’s the latest creative addition to an area with a rich and fertile cultural heritage. Also in the vicinity are independent galleries such as Maureen Paley, Hales, Herald Street, and Kate McGarry – responsible for bringing artists to global renown – and the Barbican Centre and Whitechapel Gallery, representing decades-long beacons of culture.
The club seeks to blend culture, community and culinary offerings under one roof, and, as co-founder Joel Williams explains, offer a platform for ‘stimulating conversations in a comfortable environment’. Facilities include a restaurant, café and bar, an open dining space, working and lounge areas, private dining and meeting rooms, a 24-seat cinema, an events programme and an evolving display of artworks and design objects. Culinary-wise, the club will offer a seasonal menu by in-house chef Mattia Luminelli, who will oversee a locally sourced cuisine with an emphasis on vegetarian and vegan options, and drinks led by award-winning mixologist Walter Pintus.
Shoreditch Arts Club is the combined brainchild of Williams, previously chief executive of the Conduit club, who brings experience in hospitality and a focus on social change to the table, and Ché Zara Blomfield, who has previously curated exhibitions across Europe and has collaborated with local collectors, artists and galleries to bring the venue’s programme to life.
‘It is our hope to encourage some day-dreaming and future thinking with those who share common interests inspired by conversations, the consecutive projection of curated video art, a cinema programme and an environment to relax in,’ say the founders. ‘Since its inception, it was clear that the club should be a space for art though not a gallery. Therefore we had the idea to create an environment like an avid collector’s home. Who is this collector we imagine? It will develop with our members and we hope will be eclectic yet thoughtful.’
The double-height lobby of Shoreditch Arts Club will host a rotating programme of installations, exhibitions, and events, while the first floor will host three projection walls for a programme dedicated to moving image art. The inaugural moving-image commission is created by German-born, London-based artist Peter Spanjer, whose work explores resistance, specifically to the emotional stereotypes attributed to Black men. Further collaborators include the organisation Girls in Film, for the club’s cinema programme, and artists such as Christine Sun Kim, Joey Holder and Ed Fornieles.
Applications to become a Founding Member of the Shoreditch Arts Club are now open. shoreditchartsclub.com (opens in new tab)
Harriet Lloyd-Smith is the Arts Editor of Wallpaper*, responsible for the art pages across digital and print, including profiles, exhibition reviews, and contemporary art collaborations. She started at Wallpaper* in 2017 and has written for leading contemporary art publications, auction houses and arts charities, and lectured on review writing and art journalism. When she’s not writing about art, she’s making her own.
-
Discover Label Noir’s reimagined watches and table clocks
Label Noir, now available at Dover Street Market, personalises familiar watch models
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Stereo Covent Garden is a multitasking, fun-filled home of entertainment
Stereo Covent Garden by Afroditi is the newest live music venue and cocktail den in the heart of London
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
David Hockney at Lightroom: a technologically spectacular journey, but is it art?
As David Hockney’s much-anticipated, and critically divided ‘Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away)’ opens at Lightroom, London, writer Will Jennings sifts through the burgeoning landscape of immersive art experiences
By Will Jennings • Published
-
Mike Nelson at Hayward Gallery: a dystopian thriller that’s impossible to forget
We review Mike Nelson’s epic survey show ‘Extinction Beckons’ at Hayward Gallery, London, a monumental exhibition filled with dark humour, unsettling encounters, and modernist dreams lost to capitalism
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Olgaç Bozalp’s journey through forced migration, longing and childhood nostalgia
Photographer Olgaç Bozalp’s powerful series ‘Home, Leaving One For Another’ is now on view at 10 14 Gallery, London
By Saskia Koopman • Published
-
Seven exhibitions to welcome London’s Centre for British Photography
Opening on 25 January 2023, the new Centre for British Photography in London is set to build on the Hyman Collection and will be holding seven shows, on until 30 April
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
Royal College of Physicians Museum presents its archives in a glowing new light
London photography exhibition ‘Unfamiliar’, at the Royal College of Physicians Museum (23 January – 28 July 2023), presents clinical tools as you’ve never seen them before
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
London art exhibitions: a guide for early 2023
Your guide to the best London art exhibitions, and those around the UK, as chosen by the Wallpaper* arts desk
By Harriet Lloyd Smith • Published
-
‘Strange Clay’ review: a mucky, uncanny, visceral survey of ceramic art
At London’s Hayward Gallery, group show ‘Strange Clay: Ceramics in Contemporary Art’ sees ceramic artists explore the physical, psychological, political and power of their medium
By Emily Steer • Published
-
Ai Weiwei to sign blank sheets of paper with UV ink for Refugees International in London this weekend
To mark Human Rights Day (10 December 2022), Ai Weiwei will take to Speakers' Corner in Hyde Park to sign sheets of A4 paper in UV ink, distributed free. We interview the artist to find out more
By TF Chan • Published
-
Home, the London art initiative championing BIPOC artists, launches appeal to save the space
Home, one of the few art spaces in London supporting Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic artists, has launched an urgent appeal to stay alive
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published