Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2023: meet the nominees
On 11 May, The Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2023 will announce this year’s winner. We speak to the award’s four nominees, whose work is currently on view at The Photographers' Gallery, London
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Boundary-pushing methodologies come to the fore in the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2023, now on show at The Photographers' Gallery, London, where the award’s four nominees are exploring contemporary themes with dynamic approaches.
Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2023 nominees
Frida Orupabo
Frida Orupabo works with multi-layered collages and Instagram posts using material circulated online to ask questions on race, sexuality and identity, as the Norwegian Nigerian artist and sociologist creates archival reworks that reject one-dimensional depictions of Black lives. Nominated for her exhibition ‘I have seen a million pictures of my face and still I have no idea’, originally shown at Fotomuseum Winterthur in Switzerland, Orupado explains: ‘My work is a way of sorting things, sorting emotions and thoughts I have. It's a way of speaking…’
Arthur Jafa
This thread of creating a voice through a reworking of existing material continues in Arthur Jafa’s ‘Live Evil’, nominated for its showing at LUMA, Arles, France which consisted of visceral films, installations and disquieting photographs. While The Photographer’s Gallery has a capsule of the original large-scale curation on show, Jafa’s critical questioning still rings out loudly ‘How can visual media – such as objects, static and moving images – transmit the equivalent power, beauty and alienation embedded within forms of Black music in US culture?’
Bieke Depoorter
Questioning of a different nature is explored in Bieke Depoorter’s series, ‘A Chance Encounter’, previously shown at C/O Berlin, as the magnum artist tests the limits and ethics of creative friendships, performance and authorship through collaborative projects with her subjects Michael and Agata. Both relationships have severed in different ways, Michaels with a mysterious disappearance, while Agata withdraws her collaborative consent. Across both contexts, Depoorter shows radical transparency of the process. ‘More and more I realise that unconsciously how you are brought up, the things that happen in your childhood, for example, are shaping your creativity. I am trying to find ways to listen to that and to be guided by that.’
Samuel Fosso
Identity is drawn into question from a different perspective in Samuel Fosso’s self-portraits, nominated for his exhibition at the Maison Européenne de la Photographie, Paris, France. For the Cameroonian artist, who has been described as a ‘man of a thousand faces’, his series ‘African Spirits’ is a disruptive re-staging of authoritative portraits from the history of Black resistance. Fosso explains his inspiration is ‘everything I have experienced in my life, such as the Biafra war when I was still a child, or the assassination of my friend and neighbour Tala in 1999. But also the story of slavery and all those who freed me, the Senegalese Tirailleurs during the two world wars, the economic weight of China in Africa… What I am trying to express is History. I use my thoughts and my body to tell stories: it is nothing more than that.’
The Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2023 exhibition will be on view at the Photographers' Gallery, London, until 11 Jun 2023, with the winner announced on 11 May. deutscheboersephotographyfoundation.org (opens in new tab); thephotographersgallery.org.uk (opens in new tab)
Sophie is currently Photography Editor at Wallpaper*. Sophie joined the team following the completion of her photography degree in 2018, and works with Photography Director Holly Hay, where she shoots, commissions, produces, and writes on photography. Alongside this, she continues her art practice as a photographer, for which she was recently nominated for the Foam Paul Huf Award. And in recognition of her work to date, Sophie was nominated by the British Journal of Photography for the Futures photography platform in 2021.
-
Material Cultures workshops support shift towards sustainable building practices
Material Cultures workshops explore new approaches to promote sustainability in the construction industry
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Cherry picking: Grand Seiko’s new watch marks the beginning of spring
We’ve taken a shine to a pretty-in-pink Grand Seiko timepiece
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
High-fidelity meets high design in eight new speaker systems
From room-filling sub-woofers to elaborate sculptural objects, speaker systems have never been so diverse. We round up eight key players in the modern audio space
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Elder Sex: Marilyn Minter’s steamy new photo book spotlights intimacy in older age
Artist Marilyn Minter’s bold, body-positive new photo book, Elder Sex, is an unbridled exploration of sex after the age of 70
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
David Chipperfield Architects completes new Mayfair art gallery
Berlin-based Bastian inaugurates its first international outpost with an exhibition of Andy Warhol’s Polaroids
By Jessica Klingelfuss • Last updated
-
Chateaû La Coste inaugurates new gallery, a 17th-century house conversion
By Sarah Hyde • Last updated
-
French nightclubs by day, suburban housing and a replica Paris in China
By Charlotte Jansen • Last updated
-
What’s in a kiss? Artists explore the expression of love in a new show
By Charlotte Jansen • Last updated
-
Beach life: Vilebrequin teams up with coastal photographer Massimo Vitali for a lesson in artful bathing
By Misha Skelly • Last updated