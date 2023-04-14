How Hip Hop changed the face of art: a new Baltimore show explores the story
‘The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century’ at the Baltimore Museum of Art coincides with the 50th anniversary of hip hop and explores how hip hop became a global cultural phenomenon
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Fifty years ago, Hip Hop was born in an apartment building in The Bronx, New York, where a man named Clive Campbell was throwing a back-to-school party among artists, poets, musicians and dancers.
Standing behind the DJ deck, he drops the era's classics: James Brown, Aretha Franklin, and The Meters. But there’s a twist: Campbell plays two copies of the same record across two turntables, a technique known as the merry-go-round. A looped counterpoint is created between the records, creating a heavily percussive, high-octane, dance-inducing sound. This music, which emerged as music from Black, Latinx, and Afro-Latinx Americans and rapidly proliferated via large-scale block parties, would change the face of music, arts and culture forever.
Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century
Half a century since Hip Hop was conceived, the Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) has now unveiled a major exhibition that dives into the conceptual, cultural, and artistic characteristics that have made hip hop an enduring global phenomenon and embedded it in the canon of art history.
‘The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century’ features more than 90 works of art by some of today’s most important visual and cross-disciplinary artists, including Derrick Adams, Mark Bradford, Lauren Halsey, Julie Mehretu, Adam Pendleton, Tschabalala Self, Hank Willis Thomas, and Carrie Mae Weems, as well as several creatives with links to Baltimore and St Louis, such as Devin Allen, Monica Ikegwu, Amani Lewis, Anthony Olubunmi Akinbola, Damon Davis, and Jen Everett. The exhibition experience is enhanced by a pulsing soundscape composed by Baltimore-based musicians Abdu Ali and Wendel Patrick, plus several outdoor works including a large-scale ode to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.
The artwork is staged in dialogue with fashion and objects created and made iconic by the likes of Lil’ Kim, Dapper Dan and Gucci, and Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton, along with brands like Cross Colours and Telfar. ‘The Culture’ tells the story of this fertile movement through painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, video, and installations organised under six themes: Language, Brand, Adornment, Tribute, Ascension, and Pose.
‘Hip hop’s influence is so significant that it has become the new canon – an alternate set of ideals of artistic beauty and excellence centred around the Afro-Latinx identities and histories – and one that rivals the Western art historical canon around which many museums orient and develop exhibitions,’ explained Asma Naeem, who is the BMA’s Eddie C and C Sylvia Brown chief curator and interim co-director. ‘Many of the most compelling visual artists working today are directly engaging with central tenets of this canon in their practices, in both imperceivable and manifest ways. Whether through the poetics of the street, the blurring of high and low, the reclamation of the gaze, the homage to hip-hop geniuses, or the experimental collaborations across such vastly disparate fields as painting, performance, fashion, architecture, and computer programming, the visual culture of hip hop along with its subversive tactics and its tackling of social justice surface everywhere in the art of today.’
The show captures the pan-disciplinary phenomenon of hip hop; its ability to traverse high and low culture, and how it preempted a contemporary landscape in which creative fields continue to blur and overlap.
‘The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century’ is co-organised by the Baltimore Museum of Art, where it is on view until 16 July 2023, and the Saint Louis Art Museum (SLAM) where it will move from 25 August 2023 - 1 January 2024. artbma.org (opens in new tab)
Harriet Lloyd-Smith is the Arts Editor of Wallpaper*, responsible for the art pages across digital and print, including profiles, exhibition reviews, and contemporary art collaborations. She started at Wallpaper* in 2017 and has written for leading contemporary art publications, auction houses and arts charities, and lectured on review writing and art journalism. When she’s not writing about art, she’s making her own.
-
Maxalto Salone del Mobile 2023 debut celebrates its timeless collections
Maxalto debuts at Salone del Mobile 2023 with a museum-like installation curated by its artistic director Antonio Citterio
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Liberty presents two Futurism-inspired fabric collections at Milan Design Week 2023
Milan Design Week 2023: Liberty collaborates with interior designer Federico Forquet on a collection of fashion and interior fabrics inspired by Futurists
By Francesca Perry • Published
-
Lamborghini Urus S, a genre-defying super SUV, is all attitude
There’s something of the night about the Lamborghini Urus S, a monster truck with a mighty presence and performance to match
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Julian Opie on VR, shuffle dancing and obsessive art collecting
Artist Julian Opie reflects on life, work and turning London’s Lisson Gallery into a playground of VR (until 15 April). We explore his new show and peek behind the scenes of his London studio
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
The best London art exhibitions: a guide for April 2023
Your guide to the best London art exhibitions, and those around the UK in April 2023, as chosen by the Wallpaper* arts desk
By Harriet Lloyd Smith • Published
-
Remembering Ryuichi Sakamoto (1952-2023), genre-bending pioneer of electronic music
Ryuichi Sakamoto, the composer and musician who traversed popular and high culture, has died aged 71. In tribute, we revisit our 2022 profile, focused on the Japanese artist's ‘Seeing Sound, Hearing Krug’, a composition that paired sound, flavour, light and texture
By David Graver • Published
-
Bosco Sodi’s monumental new Mexico City studio is a multifunctional feat
As Bosco Sodi unveils his new Studio CMDX in Atlampa, Mexico City, we speak to the artist about how the vast Alberto Kalach-designed former warehouse is a feat in multitasking
By Juliana Piskorz • Published
-
Portraits of dogs: new Wallace Collection show is pooch perfect
‘Portraits of Dogs from Gainsborough to Hockney’ at the Wallace Collection (until 15 October) offers paws for thought on the human devotion to dogs throughout the centuries
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Max Richter: ‘Visual art culture is wide open in a way that classical music, unfortunately, sort of isn't’
Hot on the heels of Max Richter’s new album, ‘Sleep: Tranquility Base’, and recently opened multi-arts haven in rural Oxfordshire, we speak to the acclaimed composer about creating a sonic antidote to complex times
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Kimsooja transforms Copenhagen’s underground Cisternerne into a laboratory of light
We exclusively preview South Korean artist Kimsooja's ‘Weaving the Light’, an illuminating, kaleidoscopic installation in Copenhagen’s subterranean Cisternerne (26 March – 30 November 2023)
By Alice Godwin • Published
-
Photo book explores the messy, magical mundanity of new motherhood
‘Sorry I Gave Birth I Disappeared But Now I’m Back’ by photographer Andi Galdi Vinko explores new motherhood in all its messy, beautiful reality
By Hannah Silver • Published