Es Devlin’s illuminated choral sculpture in New York celebrates human connection
Es Devlin’s ‘Your Voices’ at Lincoln Center, commissioned by Moët & Chandon, is an ode to the 700 languages spoken in New York City, the most linguistically diverse place on the planet
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
While New York City is aglow with many state-of-the-art public installations every holiday season, one piece stands head and shoulders above the rest this year: Es Devlin’s illuminated revolving sculpture, Your Voices, which has just been unveiled at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.
Commissioned by champagne house Moët & Chandon, Your Voices is situated on Josie Robertson Plaza, the public square that serves as a gateway to the Lincoln Center’s constituent indoor performance venues, including the Metropolitan Opera House. Stretched among the sculpture’s structural arcs are 700 glowing cords, representing the 700 languages currently spoken in New York City – the most linguistically diverse place on the planet.
An accompanying soundscape, created by Polyphonia, weaves together some of these languages, from Algerian Arabic, Alsatian, Azeri and Ashanti to Zapotec, Zarma and Zulu, all citing a memorable line from EM Forster’s 1910 novel Howards End: ‘Only connect, and live in fragments no longer.’
‘The work responds to anthropologist Wade Davis’ observation, “Every language is an old growth forest of the mind, a watershed of thought, an entire ecosystem of spiritual possibilities,”’ says Devlin, who previously explored the theme of linguistic diversity in her installation for the Tate Modern Garden in London, titled Come Home Again.
She continues, ‘The viewer’s perspective is spliced and framed by the shifting strands of the sculpture as it turns, evoking the way our perspectives are enriched and shaped by experiencing the linguistic structures and identities of others.’
Visitors to Your Voices are encouraged to learn about the work of the Endangered Language Alliance, a non-profit documenting and protecting Indigenous, minority and endangered languages in New York City and beyond, which collaborated on Devlin’s piece.
As with Devlin’s London installation, Your Voices will play host to multilingual choral performances over the course of its display. The featured choral groups, ranging from Ukrainian Village Voices to the Harlem Japanese Gospel Choir, have been selected by the Lincoln Center for their unique voices and languages. Performances, which are free and open to the public, take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening at 6pm, until and including 18 December 2022.
Beyond inviting viewers to consider the cultural, historical and biological knowledge that exists in languages, Your Voices is a celebration of human connection and an expression of generosity – values that are important in all seasons, but resonate particularly at this time of the year.
The performance calendar for Your Voices (on view until 18 December 2022) can be accessed at lincolncenter.org (opens in new tab). Tickets are not required and admission is first-come, first-served.
TF has been editor of Wallpaper* since December 2020. He is responsible for our monthly print magazine, planning, commissioning, editing and writing long-lead content across all our content pillars. He also plays a leading role in multi-channel editorial franchises, such as our annual Design Awards, Guest Editor takeovers and Next Generation series. He aims to create world-class, visually-driven content while championing diversity, international representation and social impact. TF joined Wallpaper* as an intern in January 2013, and served as its commissioning editor from 2017-20, winning a 30 under 30 New Talent Award from the Professional Publishers’ Association. Born and raised in Hong Kong, he holds an undergraduate degree in history from Princeton University.
-
The definitive packing list for every trip
The Wallpaper* packing list – from weekends away to long-haul trips further afield, our comprehensive guide to filling up your carry-on
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Design Miami 2022: highlights from the fair and around town
Design Miami 2022 (30 November – 4 December) aims at ‘rebooting the roots of our relationship with nature and collective structures, ecospheres, and urban contexts’
By Sujata Burman • Published
-
Last chance to see: William Kentridge at the Royal Academy of Arts
Azu Nwagbogu profiles South African artist William Kentridge, whose show at London's Royal Academy of Arts runs until 11 December 2022
By Azu Nwagbogu • Published
-
Hav & Mar restaurant is a new temple for Black arts and culture in New York
Hav & Mar, a new art-focused seafood restaurant in New York, is the brainchild of chef Marcus Samuelsson and artist Derrick Adams
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
‘Eyes on Iran’ art activation in New York directs urgent attention to the United Nations
Including work by JR and Shirin Neshat, ‘Eyes on Iran’ is a group public art activation in New York timed to the UN initiative, 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
Theaster Gates’ New Museum exhibition meditates on mourning, materials and community
Theaster Gates talks about his first US museum show, ‘Young Lords and Their Traces’ at The New Museum
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Come Home Again: Es Devlin’s spiritual ode to biodiversity at Tate Modern
Commissioned by Cartier, Es Devlin’s monumental public installation Come Home Again is a space for education, contemplation and conservation action. We visit the artist’s London studio to hear more
By TF Chan • Published
-
In the studio with Swedish sculptor Klara Kristalova
Kristalova speaks to art historian and broadcaster Flora Vesterberg about ceramics, her Stockholm archipelago studio, and upcoming show at Perrotin New York
By Flora Vesterberg • Published
-
Dream weaving: Jeffrey Gibson fuses traditional folklore with contemporary art
By Brook Mason • Published
-
The dynamic duet of Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen
Remembering Claes Oldenburg, who died aged 93 on 18 July 2022, we revisit our 2021 article celebrating his partnership with Coosje van Bruggen, as the duo’s final work together, Dropped Bouquet, was realised and exhibited at Pace New York’s ‘Claes & Coosje: A Duet’
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Josh Sperling: a daydream of squiggles, swirls and minimalism in New York
In his new show, ‘Daydream’, American artist Josh Sperling dominates Perrotin New York with large-scale squiggle installations and minimalist monochrome works that draw on functional design
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published