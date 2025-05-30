Out of office: what the Wallpaper* editors have been up to this week
This week saw the Wallpaper* team jet-setting to Jordan and New York; those of us left in London had to make do with being transported via the power of music at rooftop bars, live sets and hologram performances
An ABBA anniversary
Melina Keays, Entertaining Director
I went to the ABBA Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to celebrate the third anniversary of the ABBA Voyage show. The evening was all the more thrilling because actual, real-life ABBA were there (or two of them: Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad). The concert is a technical tour de force imbued with life and joy. The digital versions of ABBA are absolutely mesmerising – you can’t take your eyes off them – and their avatars are accompanied by a live ten-piece band and a spectacular light show. We sang along with them, we danced, we marvelled at the technology, and we reflected on a breathtaking vision of the future of pop performance.
An Arabian night
Tianna Williams, Staff Writer
I have spent the last week discovering the beauty of Jordan. While it was an incredible trip packed with culture, cuisine and exploration, a highlight was staying in the Suncity Camp in Wadi Rum (a valley cut into the sandstone and granite rock in southern Jordan, also known as the Valley of the Moon). Here, you can observe unobstructed desert views, and sleep under the stars.
A sunset soirée
Anna Solomon, Digital Staff Writer
Thursday evening is ‘Live Beats and Bites’ night at Mandarin Oriental Mayfair’s ABar. This week, I ascended to the sleek rooftop haunt for cocktails and Korean and Japanese small plates from chef Akira Back. At the risk of sounding curmudgeonly, DJ Earl The Kid’s pulsating set was a little loud, but we caught up with the atmosphere after incredible pear and ricotta, fig and yuzu, and plum and pomegranate cocktails. The spicy tuna sushi, salmon crudo and foie gras brioche were also delicious, but we decided to sidestep the £84 ‘Wagyu Sando’…
A Big Apple opening
Ellie Stathaki, Architecture and Environment Director
I have had a fantastic couple of days in New York this week, and was lucky enough to be here for the launch of The Met Museum's refreshed Michael C Rockefeller Wing. The exhibits, of course, are fascinating and beautiful, and the venue is glamorous and important. But the sensitive redesign by Kulapat Yantrasast's WHY Architecture really shone too. A morning of powerful and inspiring speeches and wonderful cultural works.
Live music in a library
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor
I saw my friend Hani Hooper perform his own music live for the first time at Reference Point, a library, bookshop and bar within 180 Studios, during an inspiring musical soirée hosted by Brief Encounters. Set against the venue’s sleek backdrop, washed in red and blue hues, Hani (fresh off the release of his debut EP, Yes) blended genre-fluid electronic beats with pulsing cello interludes – an introspective soundscape palpitating with urgency.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper*’s Digital Staff Writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was Senior Editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
