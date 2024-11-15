Out of office: what the Wallpaper* editors have been doing this week
A trip to Geneva, a festive light ceremony, new season fashion and pre party season health and wellness: it's been another busy week in the world of Wallpaper*
Bill Prince, Editor-in-Chief
'The second week of November invariably means a visit to Geneva for the ‘Oscars’ of the world’s watchmaking fraternity – the GPHG, or Grand Prix Horlogerie d’Geneve. In recent years, the scale of the event has grown in tandem with the growing interest in fine and high watchmaking, with makers from Malaysia and Japan joining the Swiss-based throng at the lakeside Theatre Leman. Overseen by jury president Nick Foulkes, journalist and author of Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner published in partnership with Wallpaper*, top prize this year was awarded to IWC for its Eternal Calendar, able to account for irregularities in the Gregorian calendar for the next four centuries. Suddenly, ‘same time next year?’ takes on a whole new meaning.'
Jack Moss, Fashion Features Editor
'I loved seeing Jonathan Anderson’s brilliant S/S 2025 Loewe collection up close this week at a press day – it was one of my highlights of the womenswear shows this past September in Paris. It featured these incredible feathered T-shirts decorated with the works of Manet and Van Gogh, as well as portraits of Mozart and Bach, entirely painted by hand. Inspired by Anderson’s morning commute along the River Seine, where tourist stalls sell tea towels and canvases imprinted with the works of the art masters, they make for an idiosyncratic take on band merch.'
'On Thursday just after the sun went down, I attended the New Bond Street Christmas light switch-on. This year, the display has been designed in collaboration with Chanel Beauty. Brand ambassador Lucy Boynton performed the honours, wearing a Chanel A/W 2024 ecru and silver tweed dress, illuminating the stretch of luxury stores from Piccadilly to Oxford Circus with over 85,750 LED bulbs made from recycled aluminium. The ambience of the street now feels a little like the 2004 Chanel No.5 campaign by Baz Luhrmann, starring Nicole Kidman. (In keeping with the festive spirit, I've also now got my eye on several products from Chanel Beauty's limited edition 'Winter Tale' make-up collection).'
Hannah Silver, Watches, Jewellery, Arts & Culture Editor
A post shared by NATHALIE (@nathalie_mayfair)
A photo posted by on
'Taking a pause before Christmas celebrations seriously kick in, this week I have been slinking home early and loading up on nutritional goodness from Oxford Circus gem, Nathalie. The juices and lunch boxes are a stand-out from the usual central London fare.'
Sophie Gladstone, Photography Editor
'Meetings with photographers, agents and other creatives to get discuss potential ideas are always high points of my week. Where these interesting conversations happen varies but a favourite of mine is Toklas bakery, where this week I enjoyed a perfect danish, filled with pear and saffron. I also love their hibiscus tea.'
Ellie Stathaki, Architecture & Environment Director
A post shared by CARAVAN (@caravanrestaurants)
A photo posted by on
'Caravan is a firm favourite for coffee in London. This week, I met friend and Piercy & Co communications manager Gwen Webber at their under-the-radar, north London roasters and headquarters in a renovated Victorian warehouse for a cup and chat. The smell of freshly ground coffee and bread from the bakery is unbeatable. It always inspires interesting conversations.'
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor
'Lucky me saw Okay Kaya perform her new album Oh My God - That’s So Me at Village Underground last week. The Norwegian-American musician blessed us with her soft vocals and decisive bass sets. The rather intimate venue in east London seemed the perfect setting for what was a wholesome conversation between artist and audience. Kaya’s mischievous lullabies are invigorating, perplexing and, at times, seductive – watching it all live was an otherworldly experience. My favourite part? When the singer and songwriter awkwardly walked off stage after her final song and her microphone fell into the hands of the front row, who began to sing off her most popular track, ‘Mother Nature’s Bitch’.'
Bill Prince is a journalist, author, and editor-in-chief of Wallpaper* and The Blend. Prior to taking up these roles, he served for 23 years as the deputy editor of British GQ. In addition to editing, writing and brand curation, Bill is an acknowledged authority on travel, hospitality and men's style. His first book, ‘Royal Oak: From Iconoclast To Icon’ – a tribute to the Audemars Piguet watch at 50 – was published by Assouline in September 2022.
-
