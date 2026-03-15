Choose Love has announced its auction to raise funds for humanitarian aid in Palestine. The auction, which runs from 26 March to 9 April 2026, will see the work of contemporary artists go on public exhibition before being sold to the highest bidder.

The artists include Sarah Ball, Jake Chapman, Es Devlin, Jeremy Deller, Brian Eno, Nan Goldin, Misan Harriman, Charlie Mackesy, Malak Mattar, and Grayson Perry, among others.

Choose Love art auction raises funds for Together for Palestine

Gaza by Malak Mattar (Image credit: Courtesy of Malak Mattar)

The exhibition and auction follow the Together For Palestine concert (17 September 2025) at Ovo Arena, London, which raised over £2m for humanitarian organisations. For the auction, Choose Love has partnered with Gideon Berger Studio, London art space Hope 93 (where the public exhibition will be displayed) and British Palestinian art dealer Zayna Al-Saleh.

Work by Jamie Hewlett (Image credit: Jamie Hewlett)

The auction will include Es Devlin’s Redraw The Edges of Yourself; Grayson Perry’s ceramics work Lady with Fireworks; Jeremy Deller’s new work with Ed Hall, The Constant Buzz of a Drone; two works by Khaled Hourani, Watermelon Flag and Kendaka; and Nablus by Nabil Anani.

Lydia by Sarah Ball (Image credit: Courtesy of Sarah Ball)

Since 2015, Choose Love has worked across 50 countries to support people in times of crisis, providing daily essentials and trying to ensure that displaced families and individuals have what they need to rebuild their lives. The funds of this initiative will go towards food and water, healthcare, shelter, mental health support and Taawon, the largest orphan care programme in Gaza.

The Constant Buzz of a Drone by Jeremy Deller (Image credit: Courtesy of Jeremy Deller)

‘In these turbulent and frightening times, it’s more important than ever that we put humanity first, and make sure families and children have what they need to survive,’ says Josie Fernandez-Marelli, CEO of Choose Love. ‘There is still an urgent need to support vital organisations providing humanitarian aid on the ground in Gaza. We are proud to stand with Together For Palestine, and deeply grateful to every artist for their contributions, supporting our partners to save as many lives as possible.’

Redraw The Edges of Yourself, 2024, by Es Devlin (Image credit: Courtesy of Es Devlin)

The Choose Love auction will be open for bids from 26 March – 9 April and an exhibition of the works included will be open to the public at Hope 93 in London over the same period.