‘Women’s Work: London’ celebrates architecture and International Women's Day

'Women's Work: London', a printed map celebrating the contributions of women in our built environment, has just launched, 'highlighting significant and groundbreaking buildings in the capital where women have played a key role in their creation'. The project, led by action group Part W, a collective for design and architecture activism around gender equality in the field, was supported by a crowdfunding campaign – and the result has just landed, right in time for International Women's Day.

The founders of Part W, Yemí Àlàdérun, Zoë Berman and Alice Brownfield (Image credit: Morley von Sternberg)

'Women's Work: London'

The map addresses the imbalance of gender representation in architecture, as the work of women has 'so often been missed off digital and printed maps, and left out of archives', say its creators, led by Part W founders Yemí Àlàdérun, Zoë Berman and Alice Brownfield. 'Women's Work: London' now includes 30 schemes across the capital, selected from 150 submissions gathered through an open call launched a year ago. The entries were whittled down to the final selection by a panel of expert external judges, including Stephanie Edwards, Adam Nathaniel-Furman, Deborah Bloomfield and Laura Mark.

The Shard (Image credit: Michel Denance)

The buildings include Boatemah Walk and Warwick House by Anne Thorne Architects on Angell Town Estate (SW9), the former named after local resident Dora Boatemah MBE; the London Aquatics Centre in Olympic Park, Stratford, by Zaha Hadid DBE; the Museum of the Home in E2, commissioned by Sonia Solicari, Museum of the Home director, and led by project architect Naila Yousuf of Wright & Wright Architects, co-founded by Clare Wright MBE; and The Shard in London Bridge, on which engineer Roma Agrawal MBE worked for six years.

London Aquatics Centre (Image credit: Hufton + Crow)

'Women’s Work: London highlights lesser-known stories of women’s significant contribution to the city around us, sparking conversations about who is (and is not) involved in the production of our built environment and challenging the notion that buildings are the result of a single author,' says Alice Brownfield, chair of Part W.

part-w.com (opens in new tab)