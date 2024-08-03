Landscape designer John Sharp explains how, when it comes to gardens, ‘manicured is never it’
John Sharp's namesake studio in Los Angeles tackles garden and landscape design with flair; we connected with him to discuss nature, style, modernist architecture, and more
Landscape designer John Sharp's gardens float in the realm between the wild and the ethereal. His namesake Los Angeles practice enjoys telling ‘botanical stories’ through its work – which, right now, wraps the homes of many of the great and the good of California. Studio John Sharp has been behind the lush, native landscaping that frames and complements the works of iconic architects such as John Lautner (hello, Garcia House) and Richard Neutra (Hailey House's gardens are in his portfolio); while the designer has created garden paradises for Hollywood stars, such as actresses Hilary Duff, Sophia Bush, and Zoey Deutch. Organic nature, and a sense of wonder, exploration and discovery are key themes in his work. We caught up with him, to find out more about his approach.
Meet John Sharp, founder and principal designer of Studio John Sharp
W*: What is the perfect garden for you?
John Sharp: The perfect garden yields a totally new dimension. It is a sensory and extraordinary place where the noise is lost and new music begins. Botanical surprises appear throughout changing seasons. It offers an escape from reality. The opportunity for a design that rewilds and welcomes the natural world to return.
W*: What role does architecture play in your landscape design?
JS: We work with many existing landmark modernist homes in Los Angeles. In a new project in the Trousdale Estates, we are working carefully with the architectural legacy of Raul Garduno. We have been fortunate to work on projects created by legends like John Lautner and Richard Neutra. It's essential to carry the architectural DNA – existing or reimagined – throughout a whole project. We take great consideration with every detail, from exterior lighting to the garden compositions and exterior furnishings, to create in the space [that exists] between two worlds – the preservation of legacy and definitions of the future. The gardens growing in many of these iconic midcentury homes have never been designed, so the retro-future lens applies often in our practice.
We take a holistic approach with exteriors and lifestyle – working hard to understand the needs of the place and the people that enjoy it. Architectural considerations are made throughout the design-build process – from plant selections to the form and materiality of built features – pool grottos, outdoor showers, ice baths, saunas, ADUs [accessory dwelling units], edible garden structures, and chicken coops. For a recent project in Texas, we designed and built a brick moon tower for celestial viewing. I am most interested in how architecture connects us to a landscape.
W*: Do you feel modernist architecture fits a certain style of garden?
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
JS: I think a lot about the architecture of plants – how their structure and shape form to craft the perfect botanical narrative. Modernist homes call for gardens that look timeless as if they had been established long ago. I aim to bridge what has been done with new ideas that have yet to be seen. To be both utterly original and inspired by the best garden trends.
W*: What do you think is the most overlooked feature in a garden?
JS: The most overlooked components of a garden are purpose and use. We have been trapped inside a lawn narrative for far too long. We are interested in building nurturing ecosystems for life to thrive – people, plants and pollinators alike. I am interested in gardens that embody values – for nature to return, for people to connect and dream, and organic playscapes for discovery, exploration and learning. A successful garden design activates all the senses, perhaps a few you might not even know you have.
W*: Wild-looking or manicured? What criteria do you use to choose between the two, when you decide on a new garden's direction?
JS: LOL, manicured is never it.
W* What would you consider a garden's biggest asset?
JS: Its ability to create its own energy, hold time, and reconnect us with the earth, each other and ourselves through it.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Marc Hom reframes traditional portraiture in Cooperstown, NY
‘Marc Hom: Re-Framed’ has taken over the grounds of the Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown, planting Samuel L Jackson, Gwyneth Paltrow and more ‘personalities of the world’ into the landscape
By Hannah Hutchings-Georgiou Published
-
‘Between London and Seoul’: Stefan Cooke crosses continents with Solid Homme collection
South Korean label Solid Homme has tapped Stefan Cooke for a continent-crossing collection designed between London and Seoul and influenced by Americana, 15th-century armour, and the 2000s music scene. Designers Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt tell Wallpaper* more
By Jack Moss Published
-
Folding Motorola razr 50 and 50 ultra enter the smartphone arena – plus the latest competition
Motorola and Samsung unveil cutting-edge new folding phones, while Honor’s photography-focused device proposes portraiture as the new hotness
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Take a spin at Xanadu Roller Arts, New York's newest rollerskating rink
Xanadu Roller Arts and its intergalactic decor are set to reignite your love for the activity from its colourful Bushwick base
By Craig Kellogg Published
-
IM Pei's Everson Museum of Art gets a modern makeover
The East Wing of the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse, NY has been given a contemporary refresh by emerging Los Angeles studio MILLIØNS
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Black Modernism’s lesser-known, at-risk architecture gems gain a lifeline
Conserving Black Modernism announces vital funding to save and preserve overlooked and endangered buildings by African American architects and designers
By Bridget Downing Published
-
Step into the Blanton Museum of Art's reimagined public realm by Snøhetta in Austin
Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Texas is completed and reveals its reimagined public realm and plaza designed by Snøhetta
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This New York Townhouse renovation is a lesson in contemporary minimalism
TenBerke’s carefully considered New York townhouse is the reimagining of a century-old Manhattan structure that reframes vertical living
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Visit The Frost House, a lesser-known modernist architecture marvel in Michigan City
The Frost House is a lesser-known midcentury architecture gem in Michigan City, Indiana; we took the tour as the property goes on the market
By Audrey Henderson Published
-
Broadway designer Scott Pask’s Arizona retreat is a scene-stealing discovery
Scott Pask invites us inside his Arizona retreat, nestled in the foothills overlooking Tucson – a place to reboot, recharge and commune with nature
By Michael Webb Published
-
Upstate New York retreat Ridge House evokes land art
Ridge House in upstate New York, the work of Brooklyn-based studio Worrell Yeung, is at one with the surrounding countryside
By Ellie Stathaki Published